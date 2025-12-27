Behind the scenes is a gigantic leveraged derivatives market that is blowing up. It will bring down the entire system, so that we can move back to a system of honest money, that is decentralized and the people have the power. That derivatives time bomb is exploding and the short sellers, who have suppressed and manipulated the SILVER price for many years, are about to trigger the implosion of the entire crooked derivatives market.

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com

Financial writer and precious metals expert Bill Holter (aka Mr. Gold) has been sounding the alarm of the profound risk in the financial system. At the beginning of December, Mr. Gold warned about the record setting silver prices and said, “It’s pretty clear and pretty obvious that something behind the scenes is breaking.” What is “breaking” is the extremely leveraged futures markets with not enough physical silver to deliver. Fast forward to the end of the month, and new record highs in gold and silver are happening every day. Mr. Gold says, “They are gobbling up all the supply available because they understand this is the end of the fiat currency experiment that started August 15 of 1971. Fiats are collapsing. This is the Hunt brothers on steroids because you have the entire world buying physical. The Hunt brothers got into trouble because they were buying paper contracts, and COMEX changed the rules. COMEX can change any rules they want . . . it won’t matter because the rest of the world is buying cash and carry . . . they will not accept paper contracts. They want real physical metal.”

Here is where it gets both interesting and dangerous. What happens if the short sellers cannot deliver the silver promised? Mr. Gold says, “People say if they can’t deliver, and I am going to tell you at some point they will not be able to deliver, when that moment happens, it’s game over for the entire financial system. Silver, and I believe it will be silver that fails to deliver, silver is the blasting cap to the gold nuclear bomb. When silver fails to deliver, then immediately there will be a pile into COMEX gold, and they will not be able to deliver the gold. Once that happens, you have failures of contracts that are proven fraudulent. They are zeroed out and cannot perform. Then it spreads to cattle, pork bellies, grains and you name it. This is not to mention the financials of stocks and bonds. Once you prove fraud in silver, that’s going to spread to all the derivatives, and we will have a derivative meltdown. . .. The world wants gold and silver because those are the only two monies that cannot default.”

What you are seeing in the gold and silver markets now is far from a top. This is just getting started. Mr. Gold says, “These contracts are a zero-sum game. There is a winner and a loser. If the loser loses so big that they go belly up, then the winner becomes a loser because they can’t get paid. That is the problem. . .. When this actually hits and there is a failure to deliver, gold and silver will be wiped off the shelves, and there will be none to be bought. . .. This will be a run for safety, and fear is the greatest emotion there is. Fear is a far greater emotion than greed. . .. This is going to turn into a reverse bank run into gold and into silver because they cannot default in a world that is defaulting. . .. What you are witnessing is the end of trust. When you have the end of trust, the confidence breaks and credit is forthcoming only when there is trust. Once confidence breaks, the credit markets will begin to seize up. . .. When credit stops, it’s game over. You will see markets, institutions and stores shutter.”

Holter says you should be able to be self-sufficient for a while when the system shuts down. Storing up food and water is a good place to start.

In closing, Holter says, “This is the finale of the great financial reset. Make no mistake, what you are watching is the world resetting before your very eyes.”

There is much more in the 43-minute interview.