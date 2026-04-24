



French skies are filled with surveillance drones scanning for “non-compliant” cattle… because brave farmers DARE to refuse the Gates-backed jab mandates.

Police raids in the dead of night. Herds cornered. Forced injections at gunpoint.



This isn’t public health.



This is biological warfare on your dinner plate.

They’re not just vaccinating animals — they’re poisoning the food chain, engineering dependency, and crushing anyone who stands in the way of total control over what ends up on your table.

Independent farms? Targeted.

Organic herds? Marked for destruction.

Farmers who say NO? Treated like terrorists.

While the mainstream cheers “food safety,” the real agenda is crystal clear: weaken the population, control the supply, and make sure every bite comes with their experimental cocktail.



The globalist machine doesn’t stop at humans anymore. Now they’re coming for the livestock… and by extension, YOU.



But there IS resistance rising.

In the shadows of this madness, true fighters are building unbreakable alternatives — decentralized, transparent, and outside their reach.







