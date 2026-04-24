Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
35m

This man (can I call him that?) is pure evil. Organic meat will be a thing of the past if he is not stopped.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture