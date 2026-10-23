This SHOULD be the trial of the century, not of a narcissist rapist in London.

Yet hardly anyone knows about it.

I have added some more background below

Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands: Why the PREP Act Is a License to Kill

Shannon Joy and Sasha Latypova interviewed in the Netherlands

Alex Jones’ interview of Sasha Latypova offers a very concise outline of the plaintiff’s case against Gates et al .

🔥COVID Conspirators on Trial: Netherlands Reckoning for Gates, Bourla, Rutte, and more — Dutch Hearing Livestream with English Subtitles Translation — Happening Now! (posted 10/22/26 6am US Mountain Time)

“Tune in live today and show we are WATCHING THEM SQUIRM!!!!”

Livestream with English subtitles: youtube.com/watch?v=MFL…

Livestream in Dutch without subtitles: streams.nfgd.nl/livestr…

It may be time for true accountability, thanks to a case being brought in The Netherlands against some of the worst COVID PsyOp actors, including Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO), Bill Gates, Mark Rutte (former Dutch Prime Minister; NATO Secretary General), State of the Netherlands, and more.

Related

Quick updates before heading to court in a couple of hours. Includes information about the hearing livestream and schedule, interview with Alex Jones, and commentary regarding inaccurate Karen Kingston claims. By Sasha Latypova (10/22/26): tinyurl.com/4yzttr9k

#BillGatesOnTrial - Netherlands LIVE STREAM This is a civil trial to hold Bill Gates and 16 other defendants personally LIABLE for COVID vaccine injuries and deaths. By Shannon Joy: tinyurl.com/3h8kse4p

Sasha Latypova: Quick updates before heading to court in a couple of hours

#BillGatesOnTrial - Netherlands LIVE STREAM Live Updates - Please SHARE!

This is a civil trial to hold Bill Gates and 16 other defendants personally LIABLE for COVID vaccine injuries and deaths.

LIVE: BILL GATES DUTCH CIVIL HEARING | COVID-19 VACCINE INJURY LAWSUIT

Questions of accountability take center stage in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, as a Dutch court hears a civil lawsuit involving Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and other defendants.



The plaintiffs allege they were misled into receiving COVID-19 vaccinations that caused serious harm. They are seeking damages. These are allegations before the court, and today’s hearing does not establish liability.



Follow the proceedings and hear the arguments directly.



📅 Thursday, October 22, 2026

⏰ 6:30 AM Eastern | 12:30 PM Netherlands

📺 Official court livestream: https://www.rechtspraak.nl/livestreams



This hearing is part of a Dutch civil case, not an International Criminal Court prosecution.

