And why would mr big harma have to go to Epstein for antibiotics?????
Melinda Gates divorced Bill for screwing around with one of Epstein’s young Russian girls, cost Bill around 35 Billion Dollars. Would you say that that was the
most expensive Fuck in History.
No posts
And why would mr big harma have to go to Epstein for antibiotics?????
Melinda Gates divorced Bill for screwing around with one of Epstein’s young Russian girls, cost Bill around 35 Billion Dollars. Would you say that that was the
most expensive Fuck in History.