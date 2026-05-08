Bill Gates Insider: 'Engineered' Hantavirus Outbreak Is 'Military Psy-Op' Designed to Kill BILLIONSRobin WestenraMay 08, 20261234Share1234Share
Just get ready to rock and sock with any "boots on the ground" government paid agent who tries to enforce this fraud. (Once again) These people should fear for their personal safety. Shame on us if we prefer slavery and a death by a thousand cuts to living and dying with human dignity and self respect.
Once again, the virus industry is a scam designed to keep money rolling in, control people, kill people and provide cover for when people die of toxic overload, whether that be self inflicted through indolent, convenient lifestyle choices, something like pesticide spraying, 5G, 6G or being jabbed with a lethal cocktail of chemicals, heavy metals and nano-tech. If you'd like to read more about the virus hoax, this is not a bad place - you can then follow the other links if you need more convincing ... https://drsambailey.com/dr-peter-mccullough-says-he-has-seen-a-picture-of-a-virus-up-close/