This is an emergency — Transportation Secretary blames legacy hardware for FAA flight stoppage

🚨MOSSAD + FLIGHT SHUTDOWN: Is Gofman’s Visit ON THE DAY Linked To The US Flight Shutdown?

https://techcrunch.com/2026/11/13/uber-confirms-hackers-stole-thousands-of-drivers-license-information-in-data-breach/

🚨 WORKDAY OUTAGE MEANS EMPLOYEES ACROSS THOUSANDS OF BUSINESSES CAN’T ACCESS ACCOUNTS

Workday says more than 11,500 companies use the platform for their employees. The companies it lists as clients are a who’s who of well-known names, including Target, Walmart, Morgan Stanley, PNC Bank, Prudential, Charles Schwab, Nasdaq, Chipotle, Cinemark, Southwest Airlines, Blackbaud, Hubspot, Salesforce, General Electric and Netflix.

Some municipal governments like the cities of Philadelphia, Dallas, Charlotte, Seattle and Denver and some federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Energy and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology are also listed as clients.

https://www.livenowfox.com/news/workday-outage-means-employees-across-thousands-businesses-cant-access-accounts