What a shock.

Oct 29, 2025

By Cullen Linebarger Oct. 28, 2025

Arguably, the world’s most infamous billionaire climate alarmist has stunned the world by adopting a surprising change of tone on so-called ‘global warming’ in a setback to the green socialist movement.

On Tuesday, Microsoft founder Bill Gates published a 17-page memo on his website stating that the “doomsday” climate scenario that has been pushed in the past by people like him and Al Gore is wrong.

As TGP readers know, there have been multiple attempts to fool the world into believing that the Earth is about to burn out thanks to fossil fuels.

Now, Gates praises the progress in lowering emissions and criticizes the most extreme climate alarmists for focusing “too much on short-term emissions goals.”

From Gates:

There’s a doomsday view of climate change that goes like this: In a few decades, cataclysmic climate change will decimate civilization. The evidence is all around us—just look at all the heat waves and storms caused by rising global temperatures. Nothing matters more than limiting the rise in temperature. Fortunately for all of us, this view is wrong. Although climate change will have serious consequences—particularly for people in the poorest countries—it will not lead to humanity’s demise. People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future. Emissions projections have gone down, and with the right policies and investments, innovation will allow us to drive emissions down much further. Unfortunately, the doomsday outlook is causing much of the climate community to focus too much on near-term emissions goals, and it’s diverting resources from the most effective things we should be doing to improve life in a warming world.

However, Gates still makes clear in his memo that he still considers ‘climate change’ a threat.

To be clear: Climate change is a very important problem. It needs to be solved, along with other problems like malaria and malnutrition. Every tenth of a degree of heating that we prevent is hugely beneficial because a stable climate makes it easier to improve people’s lives.

But as ABC reported, Gates believes the best approach now is to prevent deadly diseases and combat poverty rather than quibbling about the Earth warming by tenths of a degree.

“I’ll let the temperature go up 0.1 degree to get rid of malaria, Gates told reporters. “People don’t understand the suffering that exists today.”

Gates said he published his memo in hopes it would have a positive impact on November’s United Nations climate change conference in Belém, Brazil.

Considering how many of these international globalists regard him highly, listening to him now would be a welcome development.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com