High-profile IT specialist Bill Binney and IT analyst Dr. Katherine Horton were guests on Sarah Westall’s show.

Bill Binney developed the foundations for what later became known as Google in the history of the internet.

This was just as little known as the development of a piece of software called ‘Thin Thread’, which since 1997 has enabled US agencies to monitor and record each and every internet movement of every single person on earth.

Binney believes that even encrypted messages can be quickly discovered and cracked, as they act like a red rag to the curious ‘news hounds’ and as such attract special interest.