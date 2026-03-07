From Australia’s ABC

US crude oil has posted its biggest weekly gain in futures trading history.

The war in the Middle East, which halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, has led to a major disruption to global fuel supplies.

The strait is used to transport roughly 20 per cent of the world’s crude supplies.

By close of trade in New York, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Futures had surged 12 per cent, or $90.90 per barrel.

Global benchmark Brent rallied 8 per cent, to settle at $92.69 per barrel.

The National Roads and Motorists’ Association (NRMA) offers advocacy for motorists.

It monitors the price of oil and its impact on motorists.

NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said the spike in the oil price was “obviously very worrying”.

“Our concern is that there’s more pain to come,” he said.

Mr Khoury said “pray we don’t get there” but has warned the price of unleaded at the pump could soar as Tapis — the benchmark for Australian petrol prices — pushes past $133 per barrel.

The price of Jet Fuel has jumped 140% since the Strait of Hormuz closed, and it’s only going to get worse.

Jet Fuel is the most price-sensitive hydrocarbon fuel because very little of it is refined, there is very little storage capacity for it, and the storage tanks are specialized.

Jet fuel has very specialized tank storage requirements. It cannot be stored in any tank that has previously stored crude oil or any other hydrocarbon. Therefore there is not much stored, unlike many other products like diesel and gasoline.



You can only produce mainstream jet fuel from refineries; a mere ~1% is “sustainable” aviation fuel globally.



Asian refineries are reducing Aviation Jet Fuel runs because their crude is stuck at the Strait of Hormuz. Moreover, Persian Gulf refineries have also been hit by the Iran attacks.



With oil production close to being forced into actual SHUTDOWN because Gulf Nations have used up all their storage, longer run cuts are expected.



Lack of storage + Lower supply from refining runs = Recipe for disaster!



Today, Jet Kerosene hit $225.44 per barrel; up 140% over last month. Airlines have no choice but to pass this price increase along to the traveling public. Air Travel, and Air CARGO, is going to get a whole lot more expensive.

US crude oil prices surged above $91.50/barrel.





Now, we are above $92.50, adding +$1/barrel in 5 minutes.



This puts prices up +$12/barrel in 9 hours.

Over $805,000,000,000 wiped out from the US stock market today .

🚨 WARNING! The Energy Shock Has Started…

