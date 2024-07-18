FLASH TRAFFIC: From inside the White House . . . Sources (multiple) saying Biden to Resign from Presidency this weekend. Speech said to be "already written"

According to these sources, Biden WILL NOT endorse Kamala Harris for President.

Decision was allegedly reached today because of high level pressure from Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats, and numerous Democrat Party Donors who are refusing to give money until Biden leaves.

Reports also say Democratic National Convention will be an "open convention" to nominate **anyone.**

MSNBC claims if Joe Biden recovers from COVID it should be seen as a sign of strength - akin to Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt…

Even over the weekend, the US president may abandon his campaign and hand over the baton to another Democrat who will face Donald Trump, who has seen his ratings rise, especially after the assassination attempt on him.

"Several top Democratic officials have confided in us that many in Congress and close friends of Biden will convince him to drop out of the race for the presidency, and that is likely to be accomplished by the weekend," writes the American news outlet. Axios website.

Explaining why the pressures will have an effect at the given time, the columnists write that the 81-year-old Biden, who is in quarantine due to coronavirus, has no public presence and on a personal level shows an image of resignation due to the increasing pressure, bad polls and daily criticism, elements that make it impossible to continue his campaign.

What's going on behind the scenes?

Top party members, Biden's friends and key donors, firmly believe that Biden cannot win, nor can he change the public's opinion of his age and acuity while he is unable to secure majorities in Congress.

As, in fact, the website Axios notes, Biden's associates advise him to leave because if this is not done, the chances of him losing by a large margin to Donald Trump and the image of the Democrats suffering a strong blow are high.

It is a fact, however, in the last few days and after the assassination attempt on Trump, that the pressure to leave is stronger than ever.

At the same time, Democrats expect polls after the Republican convention to push the opposing party's ratings even higher, with Democrats losing even more power in Congress.

“I pray he does the right thing. He's headed that way," a close Biden aide told Axios.

The poll-"fire" and the prevailing scenario

At the same time, the Associated Press poll, according to which almost two-thirds of Democrats want Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, sparked serious concern in the White House.

In its column on the behind-the-scenes processes within the Democrats, 18 days earlier, Axios had written – citing a so-called official of the Biden party – that the aim is for the latter to leave the stage on his own.

“He doesn't seem to pick up on the signs like we do. It's like he's forcing people to appreciate him and like him ," another well-informed Democratic source told Axios.

According to the American media, the most likely scenario is that Biden succumbs to the pressure and supports Kamala Harris, which would relieve the tension in the Democratic party .

But it is still not certain when and how a possible succession of Harris in the leadership of the Democrats would be announced, at a time when the attitude of Obama and Clinton will play a big role.

In closing, the publication writes that the Democrats are focusing on a victory in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, states which if they win, they will also win the presidential race.

CNN: Pelosi told Biden that polls show he will lose the House

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to four sources cited by CNN, privately told Joe Biden in a recent conversation that polls show he can't beat Donald Trump and that Biden could destroy the Democrats' chances to win the House in November if he continues to seek a second term.

The president responded by telling Pelosi that he has seen polls that show she can win, a source said. Another of the sources described Biden as defensive against the polls. At one point, Pelosi asked Mike Donilon, a longtime Biden adviser, to come on the line to talk about the data.

That call would mark the second known conversation between the California congresswoman and Biden after the president's disappointing June 27 debate performance. While the exact date of the conversation is unclear, a source told CNN it was within the last week. Pelosi and Biden also spoke in early July.

Neither source said whether Pelosi told Biden in that conversation that she thinks the president should drop out of the 2024 race.

Pelosi spent the weeks after the debate listening to her colleagues' concerns. The former Speaker of the House said in an interview last week: “It is up to the president to decide whether to run. We all encourage him to make this decision because time is short."

When asked for comment, White House spokesman Andrew Bates did not respond to the details of CNN's report on the recent Pelosi-Biden call.

"President Biden is the party's nominee. He plans to win and looks forward to working with Congressional Democrats to pass the 100-day agenda to help working families,” Bates said.

Who else is calling for withdrawal from the race?

His willingness to listen to opposing arguments comes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries reportedly told him it would be in the country's best interest if he tip, ABC reported.

A Biden adviser told The New York Times that the decision on whether to drop out of the race was based on three factors — the polls, the money and the states at stake. All three were moving in the wrong direction for Biden, he said.

Separately, the chair of the Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Susan Del Benn of Washington, spoke to the president last week armed with new data. The campaign chief specifically voiced the concerns of front-line Democrats seeking election to the House.

Yesterday, Wednesday, California Rep. Adam Schiff, a close ally of Nancy Pelosi, called on Biden to drop his re-election bid, saying that while the decision is Biden's alone, he believes it's time to step down.

From Sputnik

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The classified details about the assassination attempt against former US President Donald Trump are even more alarming than publicly available information about the incident, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday.

"The classified parts are even more alarming, that we’ve heard so far. It’s completely inexcusable," Johnson said in an interview with Politico.

Johnson said that he called the White House on Thursday morning to ask US President Joe Biden to fire US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. However, Johnson said that the White House would not connect him with Biden.

Speaking to the current state of the former US president, Johnson noted that Trump appears to be acting deep and contemplative following the assassination attempt.

"I think in his heart and in his head, [Trump] is in the place where you would want a future president to be in a moment like we’re facing for the country," Johnson said.

"You want your president to be deep and contemplative, and you can see it on President Trump’s face right now, that’s where he’s at."

The House speaker further indicated that Trump’s anticipated speech at the Republican National Convention late Thursday will be momentous and historic.

Dems May Violate State Laws by Booting Biden

Addressing growing reports regarding the potential replacement of US President Joe Biden as the 2024 democratic candidate, Johnson stated the switch would potentially violate state laws.

“If they go about the process of having a few people in a backroom make this magical decision and kick their candidate off the ballot, it defies all the work that’s been done for 14 months,” Johnson said told the oulet.

“[Biden is] the duly selected candidate for president for reelection, and I don’t know how they can just wave a magic wand and make it all go away without violating at least some great tradition and probably some statutory law itself, at least in some of these states.”

Johnson said that he would expect legal challenges in some states if Democrats attempt to replace Biden with an alternative nominee.

While the lawmaker acknowledged the possible setbacks that may emerge with Biden's removal as candidate, he nevertheless pointed out that he, too, doesn't believe the commander-in-chief is "fit for this job right now."