(Illegitimate) President Joseph Biden has Pardoned his son, Hunter, for all crimes he might be involved in starting on Jan 1, 2014. Why did he pick that date? Because . . .

2014 is when the CIA/State Dept took over Ukraine. 2014 and also when Hunter’s biolab company, Metabiota, began looking for coronaviruses in Ukraine.

Joe is not just covering the drug and gun possession charges for his son Hunter, Joe is running cover for all of Hunter’s criminality in Ukraine, which is really Joe’s criminality in Ukraine.

This is not just a pardon for Hunter. This is a pardon for JOE!

Except by this Pardon, incoming President Trump now has a crystal clear time frame in which to direct investigators. Hunter didn't act alone. There were MANY other people . . . . AMERICANS. . . . involved.

But there's another issue: While a President can Pardon anyone for any federal crime, there is a very real question as to whether that Pardon Power extends to TREATIES. Specifically, the Bio-Weapons Treaty.

While a President's power to Pardon comes from the Constitution, that same Constitution makes it, and all Treaties, the supreme law of the land. There is no clarification as to whether a President's power to Pardon extends to TREATIES.

There is only one punishment outlined in the Bio-Weapons Treaty for any violations: Death by Hanging.

This could be the start of a very fierce Constitutional Battle. Can a US President Pardon someone who may have violated a TREATY, which is higher than federal criminal statutes??

President Biden previously said he would not pardon his son

President Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, after the first son was convicted in two separate federal cases earlier this year.

The announcement was made by the White House on Sunday night. The pardon applies to offenses against the U.S. that Hunter Biden "has committed or may have committed" from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden wrote in a statement. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

The president went on to claim that his son was "treated differently" by prosecutors.

"Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form," Biden added. "Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently."

Biden also referenced his son's battle with addiction and blamed "raw politics" for the unraveling of Hunter's plea deal.

"There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution," the 82-year-old father wrote. "In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."

"I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," Biden's statement concluded.