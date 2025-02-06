Chris Menahan

InformationLiberation

Feb. 05, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday presented President Trump with both a gold-plated and regular pager as "gifts," according to Israel's Channel 12 news.



The "gift" was a reference to Israel rigging thousands of consumer electronic goods that were sold to Hezbollah in Lebanon with explosives and remotely detonating them in two separate rounds of largely indiscriminate terror attacks that killed dozens and wounded thousands.



Zionists have celebrated the attack as an act of Jewish "genius."



"The prime minister's visit to the White House, which took place Tuesday night, lasted five hours, beginning with President Trump personally greeting Netanyahu at the White House entrance," Israel Hayom reported on Wednesday. "The two leaders proceeded to the Roosevelt Room, where the prime minister signed the guest book in the presence of both delegations. Netanyahu presented President Trump with both a gold-plated and standard pager as gifts, to which Trump responded, 'That was a tremendous operation.'"



I find it hard to believe Trump would take such a "gift" as anything but a threat.



Betar US is actively walking around and putting pagers in American’s pockets. Watch Betar harass & threaten @normfinkelstein curse at him & put a pager in his pocket



Betar is claiming they are working w/ @ICEgov to make death threats



WHY IS @FBI DOING NOTHING? pic.twitter.com/qRLrNpYSak

— GenXGirl (@GenXGirl1994) February 3, 2025

So @Betar_USA raised their price back up to $1,800 to incite people to harass me/threaten me with violence. Wonder where this money is coming from since they are tax exempt. Are tax exempt orgs allowed to threaten people this way, using their funds in particular? pic.twitter.com/q7qxDuAtuo

— Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) January 30, 2025

WATCH: ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says the kind of "genius" behind the pager attack on Lebanon is now needed to fight antisemitism.



He said this in a speech to the Israeli Knesset just days ago.



Is this a terroristic threat? pic.twitter.com/RcW0jUlltX

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) January 13, 2025