Report: Netanyahu Gave Trump Golden Pager as a 'Gift'
Chris Menahan
InformationLiberation
Feb. 05, 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday presented President Trump with both a gold-plated and regular pager as "gifts," according to Israel's Channel 12 news.
The "gift" was a reference to Israel rigging thousands of consumer electronic goods that were sold to Hezbollah in Lebanon with explosives and remotely detonating them in two separate rounds of largely indiscriminate terror attacks that killed dozens and wounded thousands.
Zionists have celebrated the attack as an act of Jewish "genius."
"The prime minister's visit to the White House, which took place Tuesday night, lasted five hours, beginning with President Trump personally greeting Netanyahu at the White House entrance," Israel Hayom reported on Wednesday. "The two leaders proceeded to the Roosevelt Room, where the prime minister signed the guest book in the presence of both delegations. Netanyahu presented President Trump with both a gold-plated and standard pager as gifts, to which Trump responded, 'That was a tremendous operation.'"
I find it hard to believe Trump would take such a "gift" as anything but a threat.
Betar US is actively walking around and putting pagers in American’s pockets. Watch Betar harass & threaten @normfinkelstein curse at him & put a pager in his pocket
Betar is claiming they are working w/ @ICEgov to make death threats
WHY IS @FBI DOING NOTHING? pic.twitter.com/qRLrNpYSak
— GenXGirl (@GenXGirl1994) February 3, 2025
So @Betar_USA raised their price back up to $1,800 to incite people to harass me/threaten me with violence. Wonder where this money is coming from since they are tax exempt. Are tax exempt orgs allowed to threaten people this way, using their funds in particular? pic.twitter.com/q7qxDuAtuo
— Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) January 30, 2025
WATCH: ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says the kind of "genius" behind the pager attack on Lebanon is now needed to fight antisemitism.
He said this in a speech to the Israeli Knesset just days ago.
Is this a terroristic threat? pic.twitter.com/RcW0jUlltX
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) January 13, 2025
Trump's off-the-wall press conference wherein he proposed the US "take over" Gaza and clean up Israel's mess as part of a multi-year, multibillion dollar nation-building project followed right after.
Perhaps Trump fears meeting the same fate as JFK.
As a reminder, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed last year that his security team found a bugging device in his personal bathroom after it was used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit in 2017.
The Secret Service are failing at their jobs if they actually let this wanted war criminal hand our president these "pagers."
Haha the zionists don’t need to spy on the don to find out what he’s saying, they already know since they tell him what to say…,
Good God!! President Trump!!! Put the pager down slowly and back away!! Do you really trust this Netanyahu character?