If you want to understand the past day or so, this discussion is essential

Pepe Escobar : World Reaction to Trump On Gaza

Larry Johnson interviews Pepe

Trump Goes to War Against BRICS | Pepe Escobar Interview

Jordan & Israel PREPARE FOR WAR | Trump: “NO TROOPS TO GAZA” | Solo Fighter REVEALED

US President Donald Trump insinuated that "the Palestinians, people like [Minority Leader of the United States Senate] Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," as part of a post on Truth Social on Thursday.

This came as part of a post where Trump stated that "The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting."

Trump continued that "they would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free."

https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-840952