Ben Shapiro to America: shut up and eat your goyslop. Overpriced burritos are more than you deserve.



Catherine Austin Fitts began her career on Wall Street at Dillon Read & Co. and later served as Assistant Secretary of Housing under President George H. W. Bush. Drawing on her experience in finance and government, she became an outspoken critic of mortgage fraud and financial misconduct, ultimately prevailing in an 11-year legal battle with the Department of Justice.



Today, Catherine publishes The Solari Report, a weekly financial briefing covering money, markets, and major economic trends. She also hosts events around the country connecting subscribers focused on financial freedom and independent living. Subscribers of Tucker Carlson get a special offer here: https://solari.com/tucker-carlson-spe...



