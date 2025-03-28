From Voice of Rabbis , on X

Through their powerful propaganda, Zionists have managed to manipulate the public narrative to view Zionism as a 'safety movement for Jews' and any opposition towards it as 'Jew-hatred.'

In reality, Zionism views Jewish life as collateral damage for its 'greater' goals.

Israel's priorities were always aligned with their national ambitions versus Jewish safety.

Let's ask a simple question: How many Jews were killed in Israel since 1948?

The most economical estimate is more than 30,000. How many Jews have been killed in countries around the world since 1948? Maybe 150-200.

Of course, the Zionist instantaneous reaction is to explain why these sacrifices are necessary because 'in case' a Holocaust happens again. (GD Forbid.) So we can rightfully assume, that if Zionists are so concerned about another Holocaust, they probably shook worlds during the actual Holocaust. Not quite.

Ben Gurion, the father of Israel declared in 1942:

"The catastrophe of European Jewry is not, in a direct manner, my business."

When Yitzchak Greenbam another powerful Zionist leader was asked to spare some of Keren Hayesod's millions to save European Jewry, his scarring answer was:

"I said NO, and I say again NO!! Not one cow here for ten thousand Jews in Germany. One should bravely resist this wave which pushes the Zionist activities to 'secondary importance.'

Zionists were also the key players in the US to sabotage any legislation that addressed the immediate rescue of European Jews but did not ensure their post-war Statehood schemes.

In 1943 a bill was introduced to create temporary camps in Spain, and Portugal. But the Zionists callously destroyed it as it failed to include Palestine.

In the words of Senator Guy Gillette:

"These people used every effort, every means at their disposal, to block the resolution.. (1943)

There are many more such instances.

So, friends, these are the saviors that deserve our total trust.

Their actions are 'always' for our good, their statements 'always' a gem of truth, and if we do dare oppose Zionism, we are 'always' the disgusting, self-hating Jews.

Talk about tragicomedy.

Source @TorahJews