This is today’s headline

The price of diesel has hit £2 per litre – the most expensive it has ever been – at a third of UK petrol stations, said The Sun.

This is “uncharted territory”, financial analyst Kathleen Brooks told City A.M. Donald Trump has already sent markets into a “frenzy” by threatening to ban diesel exports from the US, said the same paper. Weakened infrastructure for refining diesel and lower reserves than European counterparts mean the UK could be uniquely “exposed” to any further “ripple effects”, including more price rises.

https://theweek.com/business/economy/is-the-uk-on-the-verge-of-a-diesel-crisis

However, on the same day we have this.

This refinery produces 20% of diesel for UK roads and jet fuel for Heathrow

https://www.yahoo.com/news/world/articles/diesel-prices-higher-2-litre-094545619.html

Britain has only FOUR refineries (including the one above) out of EIGHTEEN left

Britain had 18 refineries. Now they have FOUR refineries have been closed under NET ZERO The four still running: Fawley, Hampshire (ExxonMobil) — the UK’s largest Humber, Immingham, Lincolnshire (Phillips 66) Pembroke, Wales (Valero) Stanlow, Cheshire (Essar)

The assessment from the oil sector

As the UK government on Monday published a call for evidence on the future of the country’s downstream sector, the Fuels Industry UK association called for urgent change in Britain’s policy to protect its four remaining refineries from extinction.

The UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero launched today a call for evidence, aiming to publish a strategy for the downstream oil sector in the autumn of 2026.

The UK has been left with just four refineries, after two processing sites closed over the past year: the Prax Lindsey refinery in Lincolnshire and the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

Despite the critical role they play in the UK’s fuel supply and energy security, “refineries in the UK face challenges including: falling domestic demand; increased international competition from newer competitors in the Middle East, Asia and Africa; ageing infrastructure; high energy costs; and growing costs from carbon emissions that are hard to abate,” the government said.

The call for evidence is “a vital opportunity to meaningfully address the challenges of a sector currently being driven to the brink,” Fuels Industry UK, the representative body for the businesses supplying over 85% of the UK’s transport energy, said on Monday.

“With only four operating refineries remaining - the lowest number in modern history - the UK is becoming more exposed to global instability for both fuels and the many other products that are produced in the sector,” the association noted.

The industry body deplored the fact that the UK’s refineries pay up to £400 million, or $540 million, annually in carbon costs. In contrast, non-UK competitors often face no such pricing, “giving imports an unfair advantage across the supply chain.”

Fuels Industry UK recommends that the UK level the playing field and introduce a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) by January 2028 to ensure imports carry the same carbon costs as UK-made fuels.

“Without urgent policy action to create a level playing field, we risk exporting jobs and emissions and continuing to deindustrialise rather than decarbonise credibly,” said Elizabeth de Jong, CEO of Fuels Industry UK.

https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/UK-Oil-Refineries-Face-Extinction-Without-Urgent-Policy-Shift.html

It’s all about Net Zero

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2026/04/23/britains-last-fuel-refineries-face-closure-net-zero-taxes/

From 2017

https://carbontracker.org/quarter-oil-refineries-risk-closure-climate-goals-report/

The industry body Fuels Industry UK states that the closures of Lindsey and Grangemouth represented around 20% of UK refining capacity , while noting the UK lost one-third (about 33%) of its refineries as sites.

A separate estimate puts the two 2025 closures at about 25% of pre-2025 capacity.

Grangemouth alone removed roughly 150,000 barrels per day from UK capacity when Petroineos shut it in April 2025.

The UK refining sector is beyond a tipping point. Since the beginning of 2025 the UK has lost one-third of its refineries, slashing the nation’s refining capacity to just four operating sites - the lowest number in modern history. The closures of Lindsey and Grangemouth represented around 20% of UK capacity; prior to their closure, demand already exceeded domestic refining capacity.

This crisis is a direct consequence of the Government’s failure over many years to provide a level playing field with importers: While UK refiners face high domestic carbon costs, imported fuels from countries with lower or non-existent carbon pricing are allowed to undercut them.

Without a strong domestic refining base, Britain risks becoming dangerously exposed to instability abroad and losing control of its energy future.

UK fuels sector – Facts at a glance:

4 operating refineries left (down from 9 in 2000).

Supplies 47% of UK final energy deman d, including 100% of aviation and 97% of road transport.

Supports 100,000+ jobs across the UK.

Collects £37 billion annually in tax revenues (duty + VAT).

Among the lowest-carbon refineries globally: 80% of the UK’s top 10 import partners have higher carbon intensity.

https://www.fuelsindustryuk.org/policy-priorities/a-sector-beyond-a-tipping-point/