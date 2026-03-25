“We’ve been told to burn healthy strong bee hives.”



“Look at how healthy these bees are, no disease or anything.”



Bees are quite possibly the most important insect to exist - it’s not a coincidence they are now dying out rapidly with Governments also persecuting Beekeepers. All part of the same evil agenda

Beekeeper here. this is correct. if AFB (american foulbrood) is found in a hive you have to seal the hive with the bees in it. pour petrol in (the fumes kill the bees) and then burn it all. You can’t take any honey off it - that has to be burned too!

Here’s the kicker - unlike farmers being compensated for being forced to kill stock during an outbreak of? there is NO compensation to a beekeeper. each hive is worth $1000 in colony and materials. 20 hives? that’s $20,000 gone - no compensation for following govt orders

It’s the law. big fines if you don’t do it.

Not having any compensation disincentivises beekeepers from reporting AFB and destroying hives.

There needs to be proper compensation - just like for farmers.

AFB is a serious disease that will kill a hive/colony. but since the spores can live in the ground and on equipt for decades - it is nearly impossible to eradicate, despite such extreme measures.