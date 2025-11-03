https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/11/03/bbc-report-reveals-bias-donald-trump/

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/2129258/bbc-doctored-trump-speech-bombshell

The BBC doctored a Donald Trump speech by making him appear to encourage the Capitol Hill riot, according to an internal whistleblowing memo seen by The Telegraph.

A Panorama programme broadcast a week before the US election made it seem that the president told supporters he was going to walk to the Capitol with them to “fight like hell”, when in fact he said he would walk with them “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”.

The “mangled” footage was highlighted in a 19-page dossier on BBC bias which was compiled by a recent member of the BBC’s standards committee and is now circulating in government departments.

The dossier said the programme made the US president “‘say’ things [he] never actually said” by splicing together footage from the start of his speech with something he said nearly an hour later.

It claimed that senior executives and the BBC’s chairman had ignored and dismissed a string of serious complaints raised by the corporation’s own standards watchdog.

The Telegraph will soon publish other excerpts of the memo which accuse the BBC’s Arabic service of bias over its coverage of the war in Gaza, and accuse the corporation of “effective censorship” of its coverage of the transgender debate.