A woman reportedly approached people with a "bag" - with individuals falling ill afterwards in a mysterious incident that has rocked a major UK city.

The Telegraph,

29 July, 2022

A suspected chemical attack in the city of Bath has left a number of people ill. Officers were called to the city centre at about 2.30pm today (Monday, July 29) after it was reported a suspicious woman was approaching people with a "bag".

The incident happened in Stall Street and led to some individuals feeling unwell, Avon and Somerset Police said. Police are present in the area and are wearing protective clothing as a "precaution".

Exact details over how the bag led to the unknown symptoms of people nearby have not yet been divulged.

South Western Ambulance Service are at the scene along with police.

A fire engine is also reportedly at the scene. Witnesses say some members of the public have been stripped of all clothing, placed in hazmat suits and escorted into the back of ambulances.