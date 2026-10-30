See the entire interview

I Can’t WAIT To Be Invaded!” Bassem Youssef vs Daniella Weiss On Israel-Gaza | Ft. Prof Marandi

Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting for his political future as Israel’s opposition looks to bring an end to his long and turbulent premiership. But if the era of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister is nearing its end, what legacy will he leave behind?



Once hailed as “Mr Security”, Netanyahu faces intense criticism over the security failures surrounding the October 7 attacks. His political survival has also been overshadowed by corruption allegations and criminal charges, which he has denied. Meanwhile, his government’s conduct during the wars in Gaza and the wider region has fuelled fierce international condemnation, including allegations of war crimes.



As pressure mounts on Netanyahu, two crucial questions emerge: how will history judge his leadership, and what comes next for Israel?



Joining Piers Morgan to discuss this is his panel, including professor at Tehran University, Mohammed Marandi, Israeli scholar & IDF intelligence veteran, Dr. Mordechai Kedar and author of ‘Anti-Zionism, A Jewish History’ Benjamin Moser.



Then comedian & commentator Bassem Youssef joins the show to go head-to-head with settler and founder of Nachala, Daniella Weiss.

