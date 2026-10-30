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Katree's avatar
Katree
7h

I’m sure the Nazi soldiers told them selves they were destined by god, repeat to themselves and believe it. In her example, the holocaust is ok?! If it’s destined by God, you repeat it to yourself and then believe it (smile)

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Katree's avatar
Katree
7h

According to your religion, Daniella but my religion says it belongs to me

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