There has been a further development in the Barry Young case. More than three years after Barry released anonymised data from the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, we are still not in the main trial. The matter remains in a lengthy voir dire focused on whether he qualifies as a protected whistleblower under New Zealand law.



A callover scheduled for 24 November 2026 has been adjourned. Judge Sainsbury indicated that reserved decisions would not be ready, and the matter has been deferred to a further callover on 15 December 2026 at 2:15 pm, with Barry remanded to that date to await the reserved decisions.



This delay continues against the background of the data Barry disclosed - including excess mortality signals, batch variations, and the notably low mortality figures from the pharmacy nearest Parliament - and the ongoing refusal of successive governments to examine the records openly.



We also reference an article by Dr Philip Altman highlighting the case as part of a wider pattern of institutional cover-up.



