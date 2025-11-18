Liz Gunn interviews New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young ahead of his next court appearance in Wellington District Court, Thursday 11 December 2025, from 9 am.



Barry requests as many supporters as possible to attend in person to witness proceedings and show solidarity.



In this raw interview (sound issues due to compromised equipment seized by police), Barry reveals:

Over 710 days since his arrest – longer than the Apollo program or building the Empire State Building



Police and prosecution repeatedly breaking disclosure laws



No evidence of any real privacy breach (not a single identifiable name released)



Age-stratified analysis showing up to double the expected mortality in the elderly

Vaccination-site “clusters” with near-impossible death rates (e.g. 40/40 deaths within 12 months at one site)



Government spending millions prosecuting him while claiming no money exists to investigate vaccine injuries



The 11 December voir dire hearing will decide if his actions were a legitimate protected disclosure – a ruling that could effectively gut whistleblower protections for all New Zealanders.



Barry remains self-represented to save taxpayer money and because he is the only one seeing the evidence (and corruption) first-hand.If you can, please be in court on 11 December 2025, 9 am, Wellington District Court.



Barry Young on X/Twitter: https://x.com/BarryYoungNZ