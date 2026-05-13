Barry Young on Crown Claim That Vaccine Excess Deaths “Irrelevant”

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In this update with Whistleblower Barry Young, we discuss his latest court developments in the Protected Disclosures Act immunity hearing.

Young explains that the Crown has stated it no longer wishes to cross-examine him on the vaccine mortality evidence and has described excess deaths linked to the vaccines as “irrelevant,” even if proven.

Young details statistical analysis he provided to the court, including comparisons of observed (37,000) versus expected (22,000 by Professor Robert Scragg) deaths in 2022 for a cohort of approximately 2.2 million people.

The discussion addresses delays in the case, now approaching 900 days since his arrest, transparency in court proceedings, and the broader implications for whistleblower protections in New Zealand.

Young also comments on public interest in the May 14 hearing in Wellington. Please do turn up in support of Barry if you can.

Barry Young on X/Twitter: https://x.com/BarryYoungNZ

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