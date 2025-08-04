This morning I went onto Telegram to find I had been joined up with a private channel, Barron Trump - the Chosen One.
I saved this sample and got out as quickly as possible.
All the good MAGA people have turned their back on Trump. Those that remain are unalloyed fascists - or monumentally stupid.
Is this the new QAnon?
Discussion about this post
No posts
The oligarchy and deep state bureaucracy has worked hard to destroy ANYONE offering an alternative public leadership they have not blackmailed (Epstein) bought off (AIPAC) or flat out murdered...
We now have rulers that resemble Feudal plutocrats. The fact that an oligarchy could go to Epstein Island, have sex with children and be openly walking around free NOW tells you to your face our reality... The political change will now move to the physical...