Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RT's avatar
RT
5h

The controllers will announce the existence of alien contacts in order to push their one world government agenda..........."earth must unite as one against these alien forces." Holographic technology can easily create whatever spectacular scenario they wish to create for a better sell. Better than any Hollywood production. Now, only an imbecile would believe that we are the only life in the entire universe, but our satanic "elites" will push and create fear of invasion to further their agenda. Can't wait for the show.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
4h

We were all wondering when the break glass in case of emergency Alien Invasion was coming. Do we have to wait until July 4th?

🍿🍿🍿

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture