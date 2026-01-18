https://www.disclose.tv/id/n9g5ppqbu8/

A former senior analyst at the Bank of England has called on Governor Andrew Bailey to develop contingency plans in case an official announcement confirms the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Helen McCaw, who worked in financial security at the central bank for a decade until 2012, warned that such a disclosure could cause severe market disruption. She argues that confirmation of technologically advanced non-human intelligence behind Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) would likely trigger ontological shock, leading to extreme price volatility, loss of confidence in traditional asset pricing, and potential bank failures.

McCaw highlighted possible market reactions, including rushes to physical gold, precious metals, certain government bonds, or cryptocurrencies like bitcoin if trust in government-backed assets erodes.

She cautioned that precious metals could lose safe-haven status if new space technologies promise increased supply.

She further predicted an unprecedented run on banks, payment system collapse, and civil unrest within hours of clear, undisputed evidence.

“If there is an official announcement and we get presented with very clear evidence that nobody is going to dispute, I would say that in a matter of hours, you are going to have total financial instability,”

McCaw pointed to recent developments, including statements from senior US officials and ongoing declassification efforts, as evidence that governments can no longer dismiss the topic.

She insists preparation is essential, even if the scenario seems unlikely.