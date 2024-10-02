Share this postBank of America Is Down! Customers Report Widespread Outage, Accounts Frozen or Showing Zero Balanceseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBank of America Is Down! Customers Report Widespread Outage, Accounts Frozen or Showing Zero BalanceRobin WestenraOct 02, 20248Share this postBank of America Is Down! Customers Report Widespread Outage, Accounts Frozen or Showing Zero Balanceseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareAs of 1:45 PM EDT today, October 2, 2024, numerous reports are flooding-in claim8Share this postBank of America Is Down! Customers Report Widespread Outage, Accounts Frozen or Showing Zero Balanceseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare