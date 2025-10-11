Rick Wiles,

11 October, 2025

At some point in our lives, we have all witnessed one or more mischievous boys taunting a dog. Despite being warned that aggravating the dog would make the animal angry, the foolish boys continued to tease the dog.

Suddenly, the dog shows its teeth, growls, and aggressively attacks one or more boys, wounding their hands, arms, and faces. When adults rush into the room, the terrified boys scream, “He bit me! We were playing with him and the dog bit us for no reason.”

The adults rush the bleeding children to the hospital emergency room. Once there, the doctors notify the local animal control agency that a dog viciously attacked children. Animal control officers are dispatched to the home to capture and euthanize the dog.

The dog was not vicious. It felt threatened. When its patience was exhausted, it attacked to let the tormenters know it had enough of their aggravations. The dog was not a threat to anybody. It merely defended itself. However, “the law” rushed in and killed the dog ‘because the dog is vicious and may attack more children.” And, of course, the news media repeatedly told the public that the vicious dog had to be put down.

I’m telling you this analogy because Reuters reported today this headline:

Baltic States Plan for Mass Evacuation In Case of Russian Attack

The Reuters article said:

“Alarmed by Russia’s vast military spending since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the three Baltic states are drawing up contingency plans to deal with the possibility of hundreds of thousands of people fleeing a Russian troop buildup or attack. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have long voiced fears to fellow NATO states about possible Russian aggression, citing Russian cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, and incursions over the past few months by Russian fighter jets and drones.”

A more accurate headline would be this:

Baltic Europeans to Flee When Angry Russian Bear Becomes Enraged by NATO Taunts

NATO has taunted, teased, and aggravated the Russian bear for years. Several years ago, the bear showed its teeth. In 2022, the bear roared in anger and clawed NATO’s boys in Ukraine.

Western news media outlets such as Reuters pump out propaganda claiming that the Russian bear plans to devour Europe. “Just look at the bear getting ready for war!,” they exclaim. Yes, the bear ramped up military spending, not because it intends to invade Europe but because it got tired of being poked, jabbed, and pricked by NATO’s build-up along its border with Eastern Europe.The bear is convinced that the NATO boys plan to cross the boundary line to kill its cubs. Naturally, it is preparing to defend its territory.

The Bilderberg Boys in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are frightened because the bear is prowling and growling. They were eager to join the NATO alliance, and eager to play their parts in perpetuating the narrative that Russia desires to conquer Europe. They never expected the bear to go to war. Now the bear is angry and they are afraid. They may have to evacuate their countries. Just like foolish boys who taunt a dog and get bit, European leaders have gone too far. The Russian bear has lost hundreds of thousands of its young men in Ukraine since 2022. It seeks revenge for their sons’ blood.

The West is ruled by fools. They are God’s judgment on Western societies. Only fools would aggravate a grizzly bear.

If President Trump foolishly gives Tomahawk missiles to Zelensky to strike military and energy infrastructure 1500 miles inside Russian territory, you can expect a ferocious response from a furious grizzly bear.

In Christ,

Rick Wiles