Police are “examining” claims of women being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein on the King’s private Scottish estate, one of Britain’s top cops has confirmed to Sky News.

Police Scotland, the largest force outside of London, said it had received “information” about the former Prince Andrew at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Pictures previously emerged via US law enforcement of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker, apparently on the Royal estate in 1999.

In her first public comments since the allegations emerged, Chief Constable Jo Farrell told Sky News’ Scotland correspondent Connor Gillies: “We’re examining information that we’ve received from parties and we will progress that and determine what action needs to be taken.”

When quizzed on whether the probe revolves around the “trafficking, or not, of women on the Balmoral estate involving Jeffrey Epstein and the former Prince Andrew”, the chief constable responded: “So, that’s information that we’ve received from parties and we’re examining it.”

She added: “When I can share more information, we will.”

https://news.sky.com/story/police-examining-claims-of-women-being-trafficked-by-epstein-on-kings-balmoral-estate-13613815