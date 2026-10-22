Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
4d

Thanks for this background Robin. A number of people, appear to have 'disappeared' or been 'removed' it seems. Trust more are awakening...

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Goldilocks's avatar
Goldilocks
3d

Funny. In the US, more republicans died than others who got the vax. They listened to Trump & didn’t get vaxxed. More died. Hmmmmm…

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