This is from de Telegraaf, the largest morning daily in the Netherlands

https://www.telegraaf.nl/binnenland/rechtszaak-bill-gates-om-vaccinatieschade-gaat-door-rechters-vinden-zich-bevoegd/64358417.html

More here

Beyond the odds, this trial is taking place

From Global Research

This might be the biggest story of corruption and cover-up in recent years.

And I’m going to show you why everything he said in his speech is accurate.

As you just heard the man, Bill Gates has been indicted in a vaccine-related case in the Netherlands and now faces trial.

Now just like most of you guys, I was surprised by this because I haven’t heard anything about this case.

According to this news story a Dutch court has ordered that Bill Gates will face trial in the Netherlands over his involvement in misleading the public about the safety of vaccines.

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit last year, naming Gates, along with former Dutch Prime Minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, members of the Dutch government’s Outbreak Management Team, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and the Dutch state itself.

The plaintiffs argue that Gates, through his involvement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum (WEF), was involved in a far-reaching agenda—referred to as “The Great Reset Project”—. And it sought to exploit the global crisis in order to implement sweeping societal changes, all under the guise of combating the pandemic.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-bill-gates-indicted-heading-trial/5871209

From the Expose

July 10, 2025

Despite Bill Gates attempting to claim a Dutch court has no jurisdiction over him, the court case against him and 16 other defendants went ahead on Wednesday.

Two lawyers were representing 7 vaccine-injured claimants: Arno van Kessel and Peter Stassen. In June, the day after submitting documents for the initial proceedings, van Kessel was arrested and taken away blindfolded by a team of semi-military police. He is still being held in the Netherlands’ highest security prison. So, on Wednesday, Stassen represented the 7 claimants on his own.

Speaking after the hearing, Dutch independent media outlet Pinch of Soot said, “If van Kessel’s arrest was meant to intimidate Stassen, it did the opposite. As if he felt he had nothing left to lose, Stassen did all but mince his words, [he took the bull by] the horns and named the defendants’ crimes for what they are: biowarfare, genocide, mass murder, deceit and assault.”

Two Dutch lawyers, Arno van Kessel and Peter Stassen, filed a case representing 7 claimants who alleged harm from covid injections. The case against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and 15 others was facilitated by the Stichting Recht Oprecht Foundation.

Proceedings officially began on 14 July 2023 when bailiffs travelled across the Netherlands to serve summons to the 17 defendants. The case was due to be first heard on 22 November 2023.

By 22 November 2023, the attorneys for all the defendants, except Gates, had entered their submissions. Gates arrogantly claimed that the court in the Netherlands had no jurisdiction over him. However, the court disagreed and said that all parties, including Gates, must appear in person at the court for an oral hearing on 18 September 2024.

Read more: Bill Gates tries to squirm out of court case but the Dutch aren’t having it

Gates did not appear in court as ordered. “Gates, who did not appear before the Leeuwarden District Court on 18 September, but was represented by a lawyer from PelsRijcken, stated that he believes that a Dutch judge is not competent to judge him because Gates is an American citizen,” independent researcher and reported Penny Maries said.

On 16 October 2024, the judge gave his ruling. “The Judge announced on 16 October that Gates was in the wrong. The Dutch Judge does have jurisdiction,” Maries said.

“The court ruled that Gates, who attempted to have the case dismissed or contest the court’s jurisdiction, was in the wrong. His legal challenge was dismissed, and as a result, he has been ordered to pay the legal fees of the plaintiffs,” The Gateway Pundit said. “A new hearing [is] set for 27 November 2024.”

At the beginning of June 2025, the North Netherlands District Court in Leeuwarden finally announced that the first substantive hearing of the case was scheduled for 9 July 2025.

On the morning of Wednesday, 11 June, there was a completely unexpected turn of events. Arno van Kessel was taken from his bed early in the morning with a massive show of force by a special intervention team. The lawyer, his daughter, and wife were even held at gunpoint for a moment. A day later, the police issued a statement via the website politie.nl linking van Kessel to “a criminal network.” According to a press release prepared by the prosecution, eight people were arrested that morning who “adhere to anti-institutional ideology and may have the intention to use violence.” Remember a case brought against Bill Gates and the Dutch head of NATO in the Netherlands? The lawyer (Arno van Kessel) was arrested without charges and will be unable to present the case in court , Public Health Policy Journal, 1 July 2025

Dutch outlet De Andere Krant reported on 27 June that van Kessel is being kept in prison for another 90 days and so will not be able to present at the lawsuit against Gates, Mark Rutte and their co-defendants. “The Public Prosecution Service will continue to regard him as a ‘suspect in an investigation into a criminal network’, for the time being, without providing any evidence.”

“This means that the Leeuwarden lawyer will certainly not be at the public hearing on 9 July in the Leeuwarden District Court, where the first substantive hearing of the internationally controversial lawsuit against, among others, the State of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte and Bill Gates is scheduled,” De Andere Krant said.

Adding, “Many suspect that lawyer van Kessel has come too close to the truth in the corona file.”

On Tuesday, Jim Ferguson tweeted an article which began: “Tomorrow, in the Dutch city of Leeuwarden, history may be made. A court case unlike any other is about to begin – one that could shatter the silence surrounding vaccine injuries, lift the veil on pandemic-era corruption, and place global elites under the microscope of justice.”

You need to be logged into Twitter (X) to be able to read the article above. For those who do not use Twitter, we have attached a copy of Ferguson’s article below.

Judgment in Leeuwarden by Jim Ferguson on XDownload

Further reading: Process pieces Arno van Kessel full of dynamite, De Andere Krant, 5 July 2025

After the Hearing

On Wednesday, as scheduled, the hearing in the Leeuwarden District Court was held. Immediately after the hearing, Pinch of Soot interviewed businessman and entrepreneur Jim Ferguson, Dutch lawyer Meike Terhorst, Dutch GP Berber Pieksma and retired judge Barend van Tiel. The following is the description written beneath Pinch of Soot’s video on YouTube.

“If you reject this request, the same blood sticking to the defendants’ hands will stick to yours. This case deserves a public debate at the highest instance: the courtroom. I wish you much wisdom.”

With these words, Dutch lawyer Peter Stassen closed his particularly impressive plea and addressing the judge, during a remarkable preliminary hearing in the Leeuwarden District Court, on 9 July.

During the trial, Stassen had requested the court to hear witness statements from financial expert Catherine Austin Fitts, medical expert Mike Yeadon and Alexandra Latypova, a professional in healthcare business and entrepreneurship, among others, as requested by three clients, harmed by the covid-19 experimental gene-therapeutic jabs.

This request was contested by, in total, eight lawyers, representing: Bill Gates; the chief editors of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf and Dutch TV-broadcaster NOS; Albert Bourla; and, a range of high-ranking Dutch officials and politicians, such as Mark Rutte, who were responsible for the handling of the corona crisis.

Stassen was supposed to present this case together with his colleague, Arno van Kessel. On the 11th of June, the day after having submitted documents to do with the initial proceedings, van Kessel was arrested and taken away blindfolded by a team of semi-military police and is being kept in the Netherlands’ highest secured prison, far away from his family, at least for another three months. The actual charge is unknown – most likely because the State Prosecution is still trying to find a criminal act.

If van Kessel’s arrest was meant to intimidate Stassen, it did the opposite. As if he felt he had nothing left to lose, Stassen did all but mince his words, [he took the bull by] the horns and named the defendants’ crimes for what they are: biowarfare, genocide, mass murder, deceit and assault.

Although the team of lawyers for the defendants are esteemed within the judiciary, Stassen dwarfed their presentations single-handedly. In addition, the defendants’ framing of the suggested witnesses as “conspiracy theorists” and “unqualified” had lost all its magic on an audience tired of five years of lies, abuse of trust, physical harm and excess deaths.

“None of the defendants’ lawyers have responded to the content of my plea. They foolishly repeat the official narrative – which is the prerequisite for being chosen as executors by the defendants. The Dutch State’s lawyer even has the nerve to repeat ‘safe and effective’ here again, while facts and data have long since overtaken the official narrative,” Stassen concluded.

The judgement will follow in six weeks’ time, so the 20th of August, at the latest.

Earlier today, the day after the court hearing, Ferguson posted a video report on Twitter. “This is no ordinary court case,” he said. “This is now gaining international attention.”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/bill-gates-ordered-stand-trial-netherlands-november-covid/

More background

2023 - Dutch lawyer prosecuting Bill Gates kidnapped by Military Police

The trial against Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is underway in the Netherlands. But just days into the preliminary hearings, the case has already been thrown into chaos and globalist fascism is on full display.

Arno van Kessel, one of the two prosecutors, was arrested after submitting key documents tied to the prosecution of mass murderer Gates and right hand accomplish Bourla.

He was blindfolded, taken by military police, and is now being held in a maximum-security facility — without charges, and without access to his legal team or family.

Sources inside the court say this wasn’t just a state overreach — it was an operation coordinated through the World Economic Forum in Davos, with direct influence from Gates, one of the defendants in the trial.

And according to insiders, Van Kessel isn’t just being detained without charges. He’s the first non-compliant citizen undergoing a covert psychological program the elite have been developing for years — known in intelligence circles as reeducation.

Just days before the landmark preliminary hearing at the Leeuwarden District Court on July 9th, Dutch lawyer Arno van Kessel was blindfolded and taken away by a squad of militarized police after submitting crucial documents related to the case.

He’s now being held in the Netherlands’ highest-security prison, isolated from his family — and will remain there for at least three months. His official charge? Still unknown. Many suspect the state is scrambling to fabricate a crime.

With Van Kessel silenced, the weight of the prosecution now falls on Peter Stassen alone

But if the arrest was meant to intimidate him, it failed spectacularly. With nothing left to lose, Stassen rose in court and named the crimes for what they are: biological-warfare, genocide, mass murder, deceit, and assault.

Jim Ferguson, a friend of The People’s Voice, joined Dutch alternative media outside the courtroom to report on the trial. Inside, according to observers, the prosecution’s case against Bill Gates and Albert Bourla was described as a bullseye.

But as expected, the defense — made up of eight of Europe’s most expensive lawyers — came out swinging.

https://cosmoschronicle.com/dutch-lawyer-prosecuting-bill-gates-arrested/

2025 - Francis Boyle found dead after agreeing to testify against Gates

Boyle, the author of the U.S. Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, had described the mRNA vaccines as “bioweapons and Frankenstein vaccines.”

Source : Valerie Ann Smith, X, Dec 06. 2025

What role does the Pentagon play in all this? Just when you thought you’d heard everything, this resurfaced interview with Professor Francis Boyle — the man who literally wrote the U.S. law against biological weapons and terrorism in 1989 — will leave you speechless.

He publicly explains that both SARS-CoV-2 and the mRNA vaccines were offensive bioweapons programs funded by DARPA from the very beginning. Gain of function? That, he says, was merely a cover story.

According to Boyle, the real goal was always the development of a “deadly but vaccinate-able” technology aimed at population reduction. And yes, he names names: UNC, Wuhan, Fauci, Daszak, Baric — the whole group.

He goes even further, calling the vaccines “synthetic biological weapons of mass destruction,” saying they trigger autoimmune diseases, prion-like misfolding, and turbo cancers.

Boyle filed lawsuits, pleaded with Congress, and warned the world. Only twenty days after agreeing to testify for the prosecution, he was found dead.

The same pattern we’ve seen since 2020 with dozens of doctors and whistleblowers. Mere coincidence?

When the man who actually drafted the law defining bioweapons claims that we are witnessing the largest biological weapons attack in history — why isn’t every major news channel shouting it from the rooftops?

The most terrifying part? Boyle predicted exactly what we’re seeing now: myocarditis, strokes, infertility, and cancer cases exploding among the vaccinated. He said the spike protein itself was the weapon, and the lipid nanoparticles were engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier.

That wasn’t a mistake. It was a military kill vector disguised as “public health.” So here’s the question that keeps me up at night: Who gave the order? Who stands to gain the most? And when will the Nuremberg-style trials begin?

https://indepnews.org/en/professor-francis-boyle-found-dead/