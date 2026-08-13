This is the MAINSTREAM version of events. In part, they blame it all on “Russia, Russia, Russia” BUT they do mention food shortages

Extreme heat has put the UK’s food system under immense pressure, as wildfires and droughts have caused one of the poorest harvests on record.



LBC's Emma Corr heads to a farm in West Sussex to see just how badly this year's harvest has been hit by the lack of rain.



NFU President Tom Bradsham and defence analyst Ed Arnold also give their verdict on the future of the UK's food supply.



Listen to the full show on the all-new LBC App: https://app.af.lbc.co.uk/btnc/thenewl...

UK holds emergency crisis meeting over extreme heat

From the EU

This is not going to end well...