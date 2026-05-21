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ZeroVirus
5h

TBH I think YouTube is going to be in major trouble soon. Google invested heavily in Gemini, and when the AI bubble pops they're going to get hit hard. They'll jettison Gemini, but they'll also make the YouTube algorithm and format even worse and fill it with even more ads. That's naturally going to drive away a lot of users; Substack might stand to benefit from this.

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