I have made this short video to test the waters.
Please let me know if there is any interest in further videos.
THE GREAT SNOW STORM – 29TH JULY 1867
From 6 years ago
Guy McPherson on chemtrails - the evidence
I think there is some material missing from this that I cannot get back
A DISCUSSION WITH DANE WIGINGTON
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TBH I think YouTube is going to be in major trouble soon. Google invested heavily in Gemini, and when the AI bubble pops they're going to get hit hard. They'll jettison Gemini, but they'll also make the YouTube algorithm and format even worse and fill it with even more ads. That's naturally going to drive away a lot of users; Substack might stand to benefit from this.