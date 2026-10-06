Seemorerocks

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texe ghost's avatar
texe ghost
Oct 6

My Twitter account got nuked for "antisemitism" (TM)

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RT
Oct 6

I was blocked from Peter Breggin's page just before the 2024 U.S. presidential election for politely writing that Donald Trump would obey Israel's bidding if elected. I didn't realize just how much of a zionist Breggin was, lol.

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