Back on Twitter newsfeedRobin WestenraOct 06, 2026823ShareI seem to be, at least partially restored to Twitter X.Do nothing and see what happens!In the meantime, I am BLOCKED by this clown (New Zealand’s leading economist for challenging him!823Share
My Twitter account got nuked for "antisemitism" (TM)
I was blocked from Peter Breggin's page just before the 2024 U.S. presidential election for politely writing that Donald Trump would obey Israel's bidding if elected. I didn't realize just how much of a zionist Breggin was, lol.