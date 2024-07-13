Dr. James Thorp, OBGYN with 43 years of experience, explains the devastating consequences of COVID vaccination.

JUL 12, 2024

“I don’t know if there is any other physician in the country that sees as many patients as I do by ultrasound, so I know what’s going on. I’ve seen death and destruction like I’ve never seen before.

There is a 1200x increase in menstrual abnormalities.

When we look at pregnancy, there is a substantial and significant increase in miscarriages, birth defects, fetal cardiac arrhythmia, fetal cardiac malformations, fetal growth slowing, reduction in amniotic fluid, and fetal cardiac arrest.”

“Are you saying that babies are having heart attacks in the womb?”

“Yes. The vaccine is causing a significant inflammatory effect.”

