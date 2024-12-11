The Iranian Supreme Leader also said that the resistance will expel Washington from the region

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated in a speech on 11 December that what happened in Syria was orchestrated by Washington and Tel Aviv, while vowing that resistance will continue in the region despite the pressures put on it.

“What happened in Syria was planned in the American and Israeli command rooms,” Khamenei said, adding that “there is a neighboring country that played a prominent role in what happened in Syria and is still playing this role,” most likely an indirect reference to Turkiye.

“Some are trying to occupy lands in northern and southern Syria, but the zealous Syrian youth will undoubtedly liberate these lands,” he went on to say, referring to Israel’s expansion of its occupation in Syria, which began in the aftermath of the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, including a massive campaign of airstrikes to destroy Syrian military capabilities.

“Resistance is resistance, and the more pressure is put on it, the more it becomes entrenched, and the more crimes are committed against it, the more justifications there are for them. Whoever vainly analyzes that the weakness of the resistance will lead to the weakness of Iran does not know the meaning of resistance,” Khamenei said.

He also voiced that “The more they fight the resistance, the wider its front will be, and it will be stronger and include the entire region … America is trying to establish a foothold in the region, but it will not achieve its goals, and the resistance front will expel the Americans from the region.”

The Supreme Leader’s comments came three days after the fall of Assad’s government and the storming of Damascus by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Turkiye’s proxy, the Syrian National Army (SNA) force; both groups have had close links to ISIS over the years.

Right after Damascus fell, Israeli troops invaded and moved past the UN-monitored buffer zone near Quneitra in southern Syria, and pushed into the Syrian part of Mount Hermon before reaching as far as the outskirts of the capital.

Israel also launched hundreds of airstrikes, wiping out most of Syria’s military capabilities.

On 10 December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the occupied Golan Heights will remain a part of Israel for “eternity.”