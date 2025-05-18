Natural News,

15 May, 2025

In a medical police state where blind obedience to government-mandated medical experiments is enforced, Australians are waking up to a chilling reality: their health officials have systematically ignored, downplayed, and concealed deaths linked to COVID vaccines. Newly uncovered documents reveal that 35 people died on the very day they received their shots—yet not a single case was thoroughly investigated by the government’s so-called safety watchdog. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has repeatedly assured the public that only 14 deaths out of 70 million doses were linked to vaccination, but the truth is far more damning. Behind closed doors, the TGA admits it never ruled out a connection for the vast majority of reported deaths—yet it refuses to investigate, refuses to acknowledge, and refuses to tell grieving families the truth.

Key points:



35 Australians died the same day they received a COVID vaccine, but the TGA completed causality assessments for only 24 of them.

Not a single "day zero" death was referred to the Vaccine Safety Investigation Group (VSIG), despite the alarming temporal link.

The TGA admits it considers all reported deaths as possibly linked to vaccination—yet publicly claims most are coincidental.

Families of the deceased report no follow-up from the TGA, with some death reports mysteriously "lost" in the system.

Autopsies often fail to provide answers, with deaths labeled "unascertained natural causes" despite occurring shortly after vaccination.

A federal compensation scheme rejected 91.6% of claims, leaving thousands of vaccine-injured Australians without recourse.



The TGA’s black box of deception

For years, the TGA has assured Australians that it "closely reviews all deaths" following vaccination. But Freedom of Information (FOI) documents obtained by Canberra Daily expose this as a lie. Of the 35 deaths that occurred on the same day as vaccination, 11 had no causality assessment at all—meaning the TGA didn’t even bother to look into them.

Dr. Suzanne Niblett, a researcher who uncovered these findings, called the negligence "unbelievable" and "inexcusable." She found that one in four deaths occurred within three days of vaccination, and 86% within six weeks—a pattern that should have triggered urgent investigations. Instead, the TGA dismissed them as mere coincidence.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that temporal association is a key factor in assessing causality, yet the TGA ignored it. Worse, 25% of reported deaths had no time-to-death information—raising the question: how can they claim to investigate when they don’t even have basic data?

Families abandoned, reports "lost"

Leon Anderson’s 30-year-old brother, Matt, died in his sleep six weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. Despite an autopsy, his death was labeled "unascertained natural causes." When Leon tried to get answers, he discovered the TGA had lost his brother’s death report—submitted by a doctor.

"The TGA’s response was shockingly nonchalant," Anderson wrote. "They told me to just resubmit it, as if losing critical medical reports was no big deal."

Matt’s case wasn’t isolated. The same vaccine batches linked to his death were associated with 160 adverse event reports, including 50 serious injuries—mostly heart and blood clotting issues. Yet the TGA refused to investigate further, claiming "limited information."

A system designed to fail

Dr. Rado Faleti?, director of COVERSE, a nonprofit supporting vaccine-injured Australians, said not a single injured or bereaved person has reported being contacted by the TGA for follow-up.

"Fast onset of symptoms is common—half of our patients had serious reactions within 24 hours," he said. "Yet the TGA acts like these deaths are just random."

The federal compensation scheme, which closed last year, approved only 8.4% of claims, leaving thousands without justice. Now, a class action lawsuit representing over 2,000 injured Australians may be the last hope for accountability.

The TGA’s deception has shattered public trust. If health officials had been honest from the start—admitting risks, investigating deaths, and compensating victims—Australians might still believe in the system. Instead, they’ve created a legacy of betrayal.

How many more must die before the truth is acknowledged?

Sources include:

DailySceptic.org

TGA.gov.au [PDF]

TGA.gov.au [PDF]