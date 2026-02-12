Rachel Vaughan on Surviving a Serial Killer Father, Child Abuse, & Exposing Corruption

In this episode, I sit down with Rachel Vaughan to discuss her chilling upbringing with a serial killer father and his self-confessed involvement in the Beaumont children’s disappearance, ritual child abuse, and MKUltra programming. Rachel exposes the police’s role, historical tunnels, and suppression orders in South Australia, while sharing her fight to reveal the truth about her father’s crimes and connections to powerful elites.



Highlights:

- Surviving a killer: Rachel’s traumatic childhood

- Beaumont case: Allegations of cover-ups and remains in Stansbury

- Police : Lack of Action, complicity exposed

- Hidden tunnels: Adelaide’s dark underground network

- Unethical experiments: Prions, MKUltra, and medical abuse

- And How she is using her horrible past help others.

“They Summon Demons” - Rachel Vaughan - Part 2

In Part 2 of this special interview with Rachel Vaughan we discuss the Australian connection to the global satanic network, how they use mind control on population, satanic rituals, demonic possession, spiritual healing, tunnels & DUMBS, global resets & the great awakening.



Timestamps:

0:00 Australia Connection

4:53 Mind Control

11:50 Spiritual War

16:27 Satanic Rituals

23:27 Possession & Healing

34:36 Tunnels & DUMBS

36:17 Frequencies

38:22 Global Resets

41:50 Great Awakening

This has better audio

RESPECT w/ Mark: SRA & Child Trafficking - Rachel Vaughan

Watch HERE

The issue

In January 1966 Jane, Arnna, and Grant Beaumont disappeared from Glenelg Beach South Australia . Despite multiple leads and millions of dollars spent on the investigation police have never uncovered (revealed) any evidence of what happened to the Beaumont children.

Andrew McIntyre has provided a statement to S.A police naming his father, Allan Max McIntyre and a family friend Anthony Munro as having detailed knowledge of what happened to the Beaumont children. Andrew states that he was supposed to go to Glenelg Beach with Tony (Anthony)Munro, Bruce Larwood, Clinton (Tony’s cousin) and Peter Slade on the day the children disappeared but he was told to stay at home at the last minute . Andrew McIntyre states that several hours later his father Max McIntyre and Anthony Munro drove back to the house , both agitated and visibly upset. Andrews sister Ruth Collins provided a statement to police stating that she saw the bodies of the 3 Beaumont children in the boot of the her father’s car. Ruth witnessed her older sister Clare and her father known as Max, tidying up the dead children by combing the sand and blood out of their hair.

Andrew states that a couple of weeks after the disappearance, a sinkhole on his grandfather’s property at Stansbury in South Australia was filled in. Aerial footage actually confirms that this occurred at around this time.

In June 2017 Anthony Munro was convicted of serial sex offending against Andrew McIntyre dating back to the mid 1960s. This prosecution was based on a further statement provided by Andrew McIntyre. Anthony Munro pleaded guilty to the charges without challenging Andrew McIntyre’s version of events . Andrew McIntyre’s evidence was accepted by the South Australian District Court as truthful and factual.

Adding further credibility to Andrew McIntyre’s recollection of that time is the discovery of a diary written by Bruce Larwood, titled “Marine Salvage and Exploration Group “ detailing the trips that the group went on around the time The Beaumont Children went missing. The diary corroborates statements made by Andrew McIntyre detailing the abuse he suffered by Munro. More importantly, it places Anthony Munro, a now three times convicted pedophile, who been convicted of sex crimes dating back to the 1960s as a regular at Glenelg Beach around the time the Beaumont children went missing.

From the sequence of events leading up to and the following the days the Beautmont children went missing, Andrew McIntyre knows that the bodies of the Beaumont children are buried in the sinkhole on his fathers former property at Stansbury South Australia. This belief is not only based on the timing of the filling in of the sinkhole, the fact that it was Tony Munro who drove Andrew to his grandfather’s property to show him that the ‘well’ had been filled in.

Max McIntyre died in June 2017. Before his death he stated, on a recorded video, that “ he knew a lot about the Beaumont case and that he wanted to clear his name”. The South Australian Police have refused to further investigate and excavate the sinkhole (also known as the well) to pursue what is the most compelling evidence to have emerged in the 59 year old missing persons case.

We call on the South Australian Police to follow up on the evidence provided by Andrew McIntyre and his sister Ruth Collins to dig up the sinkhole. Andrew McIntyre’s statement to police was found to be truthful and credible by the South Australian District Court. His statement on the Beaumont children should be properly investigated, currently the South Australian Police have refused. The property is currently owned by Andrew’s half brother Danny and sister Simone McIntyre. Andrew states that both Danny and Simone have full knowledge that the Beaumont children were buried in the sinkhole and have been complicit to covering up the crime.

We ask you to please sign this petition to have the South Australian Police commence digging and excavating the location of this sinkhole on Max McIntyre’s former property at Stansbury. Andrew McIntyre can identify the precise location on the property as shown to him. Anthony Munro drove Andrew to the Stansbury property two weeks after the children went missing, where it had been arranged for his grandfather to explain that the ‘well’ had been filled in.

In over 50 years South Australian Police have not uncovered any new evidence . The corroborated statements of Andrew McIntyre and his sister Ruth Collins should be viewed as the biggest lead in this investigation. The disappearance of the Beaumont children is an Australian tragedy . SAPOL should be following up every lead to try to solve this case and commence digging immediately.

Andrew states that he was contacted by a high ranking SAPOL officer who stated that all of Andrew’s evidence as per his staturory decloration, has been 100% accurate and correct. The officer stated that the Beaumont children are still in the ‘well’ but could not dig them up due to the gag order on the Mullighan Inquiry. The Beaumont children were not wards of the state, thus this confims Andrew’s stat dec that there were 3 other children, wards of the state, buried with the Beaumont children.

We ask you to sign the petition and share it even if you have done so previously.

The previous petition was removed by Carol Levy at the request of former journalist Bryan Littley, resulting in the loss of approximately 38,000 signatures.

This was referenced by Rachel Vaughan

https://www.womensweekly.com.au/news/beaumont-children/

This wasn’t so easy to find

A woman who alleges she was a child victim of the paedophile ring named by Liberal senator Bill Heffernan said she had repeatedly reported the abuse to authorities but no action had been taken.

Speaking outside the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, Fiona Barnett called on the authorities to investigate the alleged ring, which she believes is still operating.

Not believed: Fiona Barnett says authorities have not taken her abuse claims seriously.Louise Kennerley

Ms Barnett alleged the ring involved hundreds of perpetrators, including a political elte, such as a former governor-general and a former education minister, but she did not name them.

“Throughout my childhood I was a victim of Australia’s VIP child sex trafficking ring,” she said.

“The people involved in this elite paedophile ring included high-ranking politicians, police and judiciary.”

Ms Barnett, 45, said she had reported her abuse to health care professionals, the NSW and Australian Federal Police and the royal commission but felt her claims were not taken seriously.

“The way I have been treated for reporting the crimes I witnessed and experienced has been far worse than my original abuse experiences,” she said.

Ms Barnett was critical of the scope of the royal commission, which examines the responses of institutions such as religious groups and schools to allegations of child sexual abuse.

“I want all of the claims pooled and I want them investigated,” she said.

“I don’t think the royal commission seems to be equipped to do that, do you? Amongst victims, we think this is just a complete whitewash.”

https://www.smh.com.au/national/political-elite-were-part-of-paedophile-ring-alleged-victim-fiona-barnett-claims-20151023-gkgwx8.html

https://au.news.yahoo.com/survivor-elite-paedophile-ring-speaks-032251005.html?guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly95YW5kZXguY29tLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGcALbBdTl809U7L7t3i288j5WoM2IvVGYAI0RWLNX9firEIFcSEP9EEMAdcTP2QbQBqKdQorOqbgfUP9Mtv25hm7JnEYl_a7HHtU4o1kWHyUAYx--HXsgfzRQNO3BJ89JG32VMS4s0JSaIppwRifqjugFAoMyXDpCiWnETvxJ7u&guccounter=2

Based on recent reports regarding the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, several high-profile South Australian political figures were mentioned in a 50-file subset, but these mentions are associated with unsubstantiated claims. Vickie Chapman, the former South Australian Attorney-General and Deputy Premier, was among the high-profile South Australians named in a batch of files. Other SA figures mentioned in these specific,, widely-reported files included former Premier Steven Marshall, former MP Fraser Ellis, and Rowan Ramsay. Reports indicate these documents were linked to a regional woman making unsubstantiated criminal claims, and The Advertiser has noted that being named in the files does not imply any wrongdoing or relationship with Epstein. The files contained a wide range of names, often appearing in passing, in address books, or in unsubstantiated tips, rather than indicating direct involvement in illegal activities.

https://www.reddit.com/r/southaustralia/comments/1qsxte6/50_epstein_files_directly_related_to_south/?rdt=40977

Go to page 564 of Data Set 9

This is what a rag called the Advertiser says behind a paywall

OTHER MATERIAL

Kevin Rudd is a former Labor PM of Australia

https://kangaroocourtofaustralia.com/2026/02/01/kevin-rudd-named-in-epstein-files-again-and-again-the-smoking-guns/

Rudd named in Epstein files release | 7NEWS

Watch on YouTube. Press the link.

Newly released documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case contain multiple references to former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who denies ever meeting or having direct contact with the convicted sex offender. The 3.5 million documents also include damning photographs of Prince Andrew and allegations involving Microsoft founder Bill Gates, with US Democrats continuing to pursue unredacted files and testimony

https://kangaroocourtofaustralia.com/2025/11/23/kevin-rudd-pays-lawyers-to-cover-up-his-jeffrey-epstein-link/

Teens cruel ‘sacrificial’ offering to Satan in quiet country town | 60 Minutes Australia

(1989) The Queensland country town of Warwick was shocked when a flock of sheep was brutally massacred on a local property. They were even more shocked when they discovered the killings were, in fact, a sacrificial offering to Satan. For the first time, John Burdoe, the teenager who started this satanic cult, tells how he planned and executed the bloody ceremony. He also tells how he came close to stabbing one of his followers, a young man who later died in mysterious circumstances.

Brave whistleblowers expose one of Australia’s worst child abuse scandals | 60 Minutes Australia

The story you’re about to see is a blight on Australia - a shameful episode in our recent history that powerful people have tried to ignore or cover up. And they might have succeeded but for the courage of one woman. Her name is Alysha and she made a choice that in reality was a no-brainer; what she decided was that no matter the cost or consequence, there is nothing more important than the protection of children.

This relates to Vickie Chapman who is discussed above

Vickie Chapman Suspended From State Parliament | 10 News

From the Epstein files