As part of my analysis

I wish to post these two videos with transcript

Australia’s Last Oil Tanker Just Arrived: Major Bank Warns Aussies Will Run Out Of Fuel In 10 Days

TRANSCRIPT:

Last tanker just docked. And most Australians have absolutely no idea what that sentence means for their life in the next 10 days.

They are going about their weekend. They are filling up at the servo without thinking about it. They are doing the grocery run, dropping the kids at sport, making the plans that ordinary life in an ordinary country is made of.

And underneath all of that ordinary life, a clock is running.

Not a metaphorical clock. Not a policy clock or a political clock, or the kind of clock that economists talk about in terms of quarterly projections and annual forecasts.

A physical clock.

Measured in barrels. Measured in the finite, countable, rapidly diminishing inventory of refined fuel that is sitting right now in the storage tanks, in the distribution networks, in the forecourt tanks of the servo down the road.

And one of Australia’s major banks — not a fringe analyst, not a gold bug on the internet, not a permabear with a newsletter and an agenda — one of the institutions that is paid to model these things accurately because the consequences of getting it wrong are measured in billions of dollars of their own exposure, has looked at the numbers and published a warning that most of the financial press has buried on page 12 because the implications of putting it on page one are too uncomfortable to sit with over breakfast.

Ten days.

That is the number.

Under current consumption rates, with no new significant shipments arriving to replenish what is being drawn down, with the Strait of Hormuz still disrupted and the tanker traffic that normally keeps Australian fuel inventories at functional levels not arriving on the schedule that the system was designed around, Australia has approximately ten days of buffer before the supply situation moves from tight to critical.

Before the bags start appearing on the pump nozzles — not just in the regional distribution networks that have already hit their floor, but in the suburban servos in the capital cities, where people who have never thought about fuel security are going to encounter it for the first time in the most direct and visceral way possible:

At the pump, with an empty nozzle and a sign that tells them to try somewhere else.

But here’s the thing that almost nobody is explaining properly.

The reason most Australians cannot feel this coming is not because it is not coming. It is because of the specific physics of how oil moves around the world.

And those physics create an illusion — a very convincing, very dangerous illusion — of normalcy that is going to persist right up until the moment it doesn’t.

And by the time the illusion breaks, the window for preparation will have closed.

Let me explain the physics.

When you buy petrol at an Australian servo today, you are not buying oil that was in the ground last week. You’re not buying oil that was refined last month.

You are buying oil that began its journey to your tank somewhere between six weeks and three months ago.

That is how long it takes for crude oil to be extracted from a well in the Middle East, loaded onto a very large crude carrier, transported across the Indian Ocean, delivered to a refinery in Singapore or South Korea, converted into refined fuel products, loaded onto a product tanker, transported to an Australian port, unloaded into terminal storage, distributed through the domestic logistics network, and pumped into the tank of the servo where you fill up on a Tuesday morning.

Six weeks to three months.

That is the pipeline. That is the lag.

And that lag is the reason that what happened in the Strait of Hormuz weeks ago has not yet shown up at the Australian pump in the way that the underlying supply disruption would suggest it should.

The tankers that are in Australian waters right now — the ones that are docking and unloading and replenishing the terminal storage that feeds the distribution network — those tankers were loaded before the disruption reached its current severity.

They are carrying pre-crisis oil. Oil that made it through the supply chain before the choke point closed.

And as long as those tankers keep arriving, as long as the pre-crisis pipeline keeps delivering its cargo, the system looks normal.

The prices are elevated, but not catastrophically so. The servos are open. The queues are manageable. The shelves are stocked. The trucks are running.

Everything looks like a functioning fuel supply system because the pre-crisis inventory is still moving through it.

But the pipeline is emptying.

The tankers that were loaded after the disruption — the ones that would have been carrying the next wave of supply — are not coming on schedule.

Some are sitting, waiting for the situation to resolve. Some have been diverted. Some are carrying cargo that was rerouted through longer and more expensive alternative paths that add weeks to the transit time and significant cost to the delivered price.

And the tankers that are still arriving — the ones carrying the last of the pre-crisis inventory — are arriving into a system that is consuming their cargo faster than the next wave is going to replace it.

This is the gap.

This is the ten-day number.

This is the calm before the shock that the bank’s analysts have modelled, and the result of which they have now put in a report that deserves considerably more attention than it is receiving.

The Strait of Hormuz is the hinge.

I have said this before, but it bears repeating in the specific context of what it means for Australia.

Because Australia’s geographic position in the global energy supply chain gives it a particular exposure to Hormuz disruptions that is different from the exposure of countries closer to the source.

Twenty-one million barrels of oil per day move through the strait.

Twenty-one million.

That number represents approximately 20 per cent of global daily oil consumption.

When that flow is disrupted, the impact does not arrive everywhere at once.

It arrives at different times in different places depending on where in the supply chain each country sits, and how long it takes for the disruption to propagate through the pipeline of tankers and refineries and distribution networks that connect the source to the consumer.

Europe feels it first. Europe is close to the Middle East. The transit times are shorter. The pipeline between disruption and impact is shorter.

When Hormuz closes, European diesel markets feel the pressure within days or weeks.

The United States feels it through the price mechanism almost immediately because oil is globally priced, and a supply shock of this magnitude moves the benchmark price before the physical shortage arrives at any specific location.

But Australia, sitting at the end of one of the longest supply chains in the global energy system, feels it last.

The distance that insulated Australia from the immediate shock is the same distance that means the shock, when it arrives, arrives into a system that has had time to draw its buffers down to the point where there is very little left to absorb it.

This is the delayed and uneven nature of the impact that the bank’s analysts are describing.

And it is the specific dynamic that creates the illusion of normalcy that is making it so difficult for the ordinary Australian to understand why the warning is serious.

Because everything looks fine right now.

Because the pre-crisis pipeline is still delivering. Because the buffers are still providing cover. Because the physical reality of the disruption has not yet arrived at the servo down the road.

But the physical reality is coming.

It is in transit.

It is already baked into the supply chain mathematics in a way that cannot be undone by optimism or by the hope that the strait will reopen before the buffers run out.

The ten-day number is not a prediction about when the crisis might arrive if nothing changes.

It is a calculation of how much buffer remains between the current inventory levels and the point at which normal supply cannot be maintained.

The variables that would change that calculation are rapid reopening of the strait, emergency shipments from alternative sources, or a significant reduction in domestic consumption.

None of them are currently in place in the form or at the scale that would be required to move the number materially.

The temporary supports that are holding the system together right now deserve specific attention, because understanding what they are is the same as understanding how finite they are.

The pre-crisis oil in the pipeline is the first buffer, and it is the one being drawn down right now.

It has a definite endpoint.

When the last tanker carrying pre-crisis cargo unloads, that buffer is gone.

The market speculation buffer is the second.

Traders who anticipated the disruption bought forward contracts, which smooth the price signal in ways that reduce the immediate alarm.

But speculation does not create physical barrels. It redistributes them through time, and it has limits.

The third buffer is government emergency reserves: the strategic petroleum reserve, the emergency stocks that are supposed to provide the 90 days of cover that the international standard requires.

But as we have established in excruciating detail, Australia does not hold 90 days.

Australia holds a fraction of that.

And the fraction that it holds is being drawn down to cover the gap between normal imports and the reduced import flow that the Hormuz disruption has produced.

It is a buffer with a floor, and the floor is closer than anyone in a position of authority is currently saying publicly.

When these three buffers exhaust themselves in sequence, the impact spreads.

And it spreads in a way that goes far beyond what most people imagine when they think about a fuel shortage.

Because fuel is not just what goes in your car.

Fuel is what moves every product from every origin to every destination in the Australian economy.

It is the diesel in the freight truck that carries the food from the distribution centre to the supermarket.

It is the aviation fuel in the plane that carries fresh produce from Queensland to Melbourne.

It is the fuel in the farm machinery that harvests the crops and plants the next season.

It is the energy input in the manufacturing process that makes the products that get loaded onto the trucks that need the diesel.

When fuel becomes scarce, the scarcity does not stay at the servo.

It propagates through every supply chain in the economy simultaneously.

The freight cost goes up. The food cost goes up. The manufacturing input cost goes up.

The cost of everything that is made or moved or stored using energy goes up.

And it goes up at the same time across the entire economy in a way that the inflation figures that will eventually capture it will describe — but that will have already arrived in the household budget long before the data is published.

The technology sector, the agricultural sector, the pharmaceutical supply chain, the construction industry — every sector that depends on global logistics for its inputs, which is every sector of the modern economy — faces the same propagation of the energy cost increase through its cost structure.

This is why the bank’s warning is not just about fuel prices.

It is about the embedded energy cost that sits inside every price in the economy, and that moves when the energy price moves.

When the buffer runs out, the movement is not gradual.

It is not the kind of slow drift that gives businesses time to adjust their pricing and households time to adjust their budgets.

It is a step change.

A sudden repricing of the energy input that flows through the entire system at once.

And then there is the recovery timeline.

Because even if the best-case scenario materialises — even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens tomorrow, even if the diplomatic resolution that everyone is hoping for arrives faster than the current trajectory suggests it will — the recovery is not immediate.

It is not fast.

It is not a matter of opening the tap and watching the supply normalise within days.

Production facilities that were throttled back take time to restart.

Shipping schedules that were disrupted take time to rebuild.

Terminal inventories that were drawn down take time to replenish.

Refinery throughput that was reduced because crude inputs were not arriving at normal rates takes time to rebuild to the point where downstream refined product supply is restored.

The best estimates for a full supply chain recovery, even from a relatively short disruption, run to months, not weeks.

Months.

Which means that even if the geopolitical situation resolves this week, the Australian fuel supply situation will not normalise this week, or next week, or the week after.

The economic effects of the disruption are already embedded in the supply chain in a way that will persist through the recovery and into a period that most people are already thinking of as “after the crisis,” when the crisis will still be producing consequences.

The ten-day number is the number that matters right now.

Not because it is precise to the day. Not because the supply situation will be fine on day nine and catastrophic on day eleven.

But because it describes the order of magnitude of the buffer that stands between current normalcy and the point where ordinary Australians encounter the energy disruption not as a news story, but as a physical reality at the servo and the supermarket and the freight terminal.

Ten days of buffer in a country that was supposed to hold ninety.

Ten days of buffer in a country that exports more liquefied natural gas than almost any nation on Earth.

Ten days of buffer in a country that has been told by successive governments for decades that its fuel supply is stable, and its energy security is managed, and the global factors that affect these things are being carefully monitored by the people whose job it is to monitor them.

The last tanker has docked.

The clock is running.

And the illusion of normalcy that the pre-crisis pipeline has been sustaining is about to run out of pipeline.

Australia’s Last Oil Tanker Just Arrived: Major Bank Warns Aussies Will Run Out Of Fuel In 10 Days

TRANSCRIPT:

What if I told you that the real impact of the Middle East oil crisis hasn’t even hit us yet?

How would you react if I said the chaos of rising oil prices is not the real crisis we should be worried about?

I know right now it feels overwhelming. Every hour, something changes.

Is there a ceasefire or not? Is the Strait of Hormuz open or closed? One minute it opens, the next minute it shuts again. Nobody really knows what’s going on anymore.

But the unnerving reality is that it doesn’t actually matter whether the war ends next week or not.

Because beyond all of this noise, there is a much bigger crisis already in motion.

This is a hundred-foot tsunami, and it’s headed straight for the global economy — and it’s set to hit Australia and the rest of the world in just ten days.

And I’m not saying this to be overly dramatic.

This is one of the biggest banks in the world, JPMorgan Chase, saying this — projecting this — and they’ve illustrated it through one simple map that explains exactly what that tsunami looks like, and what happens when we run out of oil reserves while the Strait of Hormuz stays shut.

Hey guys, it’s Scott here.

Now, if you look around right now, things still seem okay. The buses are running, flights are still in the air, traffic is moving, and industries are operating.

Yes, there are some disruptions, but the system hasn’t fully stopped.

And that’s exactly the problem.

What JPMorgan Chase is saying is that what you’re seeing right now is not the real crisis. It’s an illusion.

Let me explain it simply.

Imagine you’ve seen a massive explosion in the distance. You’ve seen the flash, but the shock wave hasn’t reached you yet. You are yet to feel the impact of it.

That is what’s happening right now.

The shock wave from the Middle East war is actually yet to really hit us.

And once it does, there’s going to be no stopping it.

That’s how serious this situation actually is.

We’re talking about industries slowing down, supply chains breaking, and parts of the global economy coming to a standstill.

And when we talk global economy, Australia is not immune to what happens in the rest of the world.

Now, what you’re seeing right now — planes flying, transport running, businesses operating — that might not be the reality ten days from now in different parts of the world, and possibly here at home in some sectors.

That’s exactly why I had to make this video, because I feel like no one truly understands this.

In this video, I’m going to show you exactly what JPMorgan Chase is seeing, what this tsunami actually is, how it’s going to hit the global and Australian economy, and most importantly, what it means for you, your money, and the people that you care about.

Before I get into it, you know that I cover economy, policy, and property every single day so you can stay ahead of what’s happening, so you can make the right strategic decisions. So make sure you hit subscribe so you never miss a video.

All right, let’s get into it.

When people hear the phrase “oil supply cut off,” they imagine instant collapse. They imagine the lights going out, petrol stations drying up, and the whole system seizing up overnight.

But that is not how this works.

To understand this properly, you need to look at this JPMorgan Chase map.

Take a look at it.

Now, these red lines show oil coming out of the Persian Gulf and moving to the rest of the world.

Before the war began, that oil you see on those red lines was flowing normally. It was leaving the Middle East and moving through the global shipping system exactly the way it always does.

Then the war starts, and the Strait of Hormuz gets disrupted.

Now, common sense would tell you that if the tap gets turned off, everyone should feel it immediately.

But the problem is oil does not move instantly.

These oil tankers are unbelievably slow. They carry millions of barrels, but they move at the speed of a bicycle.

So even after the tap is turned off, there is still a huge amount of oil already sitting at sea, still making its way through the global system.

And that is exactly what this map shows.

If you follow the red lines, you can see that in February, the oil that had already left the Gulf was still moving towards Asia and Europe. It was still on the ocean.

Then later, that same oil was still travelling deeper into the system and finally reaching places like the United States, for example.

Now after that, some of those flows go into refineries in places like South Korea, and from there refined fuel keeps moving further down into places like Australia and New Zealand.

So what does that mean?

It means that the oil people are consuming right now in a lot of countries is not post-war oil supply.

It is pre-war supply that is only now arriving.

And even if the Strait of Hormuz opens tomorrow, it will take that oil four to five weeks to reach its destination.

That is why the map is so powerful, because it tells you exactly why things still look weirdly normal.

Look at the delivery stop dates shown on it.

Africa starts getting hit first around March 20 to April 1.

Asia starts losing most deliveries around April 1.

Europe is around April 10.

The United States is around April 15.

Australia and New Zealand are even later, around April 20.

That means this crisis does not hit the whole world at one time.

It moves in stages.

It rolls through this global supply chain with a lag.

That’s why you’re seeing different news headlines in different countries with different impacts, and you’re correlating that with what’s happening in Australia and it’s not all lining up.

That’s exactly why that is happening.

Now once you understand this delay, the next question becomes obvious:

If the oil collapse is only days away from hitting us, why aren’t governments all around the world panicking?

That is because we are in an artificial calm right now.

A calm before a possibly big storm.

There are three major buffers holding the system together — by design, by the way — and all three of them are only temporary.

The first is exactly what we just discussed: pre-war shipments still arriving into the global markets and keeping supply artificially stable.

The second buffer is the financial market itself.

Oil prices that you see on the screen are not purely reflecting current supply and demand. They are heavily influenced by forward expectations.

Even the recent ceasefire announcement briefly pushed prices down, not because supply returned all of a sudden, but because markets priced in hope that supply might return.

The third is emergency reserves.

This is key.

Now, the International Energy Agency coordinated one of the largest releases of strategic oil reserves in history, dumping hundreds of millions of barrels onto the market to stabilise supply.

On top of that, certain sanctions have been loosened in practical terms, allowing additional barrels from places like Russia to keep flowing, particularly into Asian markets.

But these are only one-off interventions.

You cannot keep releasing reserves forever, and you cannot keep bending geopolitical rules every time the market tightens.

So this artificial calm that we have been living in is bound to come crashing to an end just as those last shipments of Middle Eastern oil dry up.

And right now, that crunch point is expected to hit within the next one to two weeks as those final pre-war shipments run out.

So when that oil shock hits, it is going to hit us all at once.

Now, this is where things start to become much more serious.

If the current oil system is missing roughly 11 to 13 million barrels per day, that translates to around 300 to 330 million barrels per month that simply do not exist in the system anymore.

And every additional week adds to that deficit.

Now, at the same time, refineries are still operating, but not because supply is normal.

They are operating because they are burning through the feedstock that they already had stored.

Once that runs out, refinery output will drop sharply.

And then you run into another problem, which is insurance and financing.

As geopolitical risks increase, insurers either increase premiums significantly or they pull back coverage entirely.

And if tankers cannot get insured, they do not sail — which means even available oil cannot move efficiently through the system.

Now on top of that, replacement supply is not instant.

You cannot simply switch on 12 million barrels per day somewhere else overnight.

There are political factors — such as existing suppliers keeping supply tight to maintain elevated oil prices and maximise profits — along with infrastructure constraints and tanker availability issues, all of which slow down any attempt to replace lost supply.

Now, some of you might say, “Scott, all of this will happen if the war continues, but what if the war stops tomorrow? Everything will be back to normal, right?”

The answer is no.

Because the damage does not disappear when the headlines do.

Countries have already drained reserves, and they will need to refill them.

Refineries will need to rebuild inventories.

Governments will want to rebuild strategic stockpiles.

Tankers will be in the wrong parts of the world.

Ports and supply chains will need to be rebalanced.

Now, on top of that, there is physical damage to infrastructure.

Energy infrastructure in parts of the Gulf region has already been impacted, and even partial damage to facilities can take months — or many years — to fully repair.

Even in the best-case scenario where the Strait of Hormuz reopens, production and export flows can take one to two months to get things back to normal, and some infrastructure damage could take years to fully recover.

So what you end up with is what I’m going to call an aftershock period.

The war might be over on paper, but the market still behaves as if there is a shortage.

Now when people think about an oil crisis, they usually think about higher prices at the pump.

But the real impact is much broader than that.

Because when energy becomes scarce or too expensive, parts of the economy stop functioning at the same level.

Flights become fewer and more expensive. We’re already seeing this right now.

Shipping costs rise, which makes imports more expensive.

Factories begin to slow down or shut because energy is a core input into production.

In the tech sector, semiconductor production gets squeezed — not just by electricity constraints, but also by shortages in inputs like helium, which is tied to natural gas production.

Fertiliser supply tightens, which directly impacts agriculture and pushes food prices higher.

Construction becomes more expensive, which slows down new supply and puts pressure on housing markets.

Now all of this feeds into inflation.

And more importantly, it also reduces the amount of overall economic activity.

So the real crisis is the fact that less of the economy can function at the same level.

The aftershock effects will be felt for many, many months to come — maybe years.

Now, as serious as all of this sounds, this is still not the worst-case scenario.

If the United States were to target key infrastructure like Kharg Island, you could see additional Iranian supply disappear from the market almost immediately.

If Iran retaliates more aggressively against regional energy infrastructure, you could see more permanent damage across the Gulf.

If other choke points become constrained, including routes outside the Strait of Hormuz, then alternative supply lines become weaker as well.

And even in less extreme scenarios, if tankers are forced to take longer routes around conflict zones, you effectively lock up supply on the water for extended periods, which reduces the amount of usable oil available at any one point in time.

Now, at this point, the issue becomes whether that oil can be delivered where it is needed, when it is needed.

So if you step back and look at all of this together, the most important takeaway is this:

The oil crisis that people think they are living through right now is still only the beginning.

The reason things still feel relatively normal is because the system is being supported by old shipments, emergency reserves, and a temporary calm created by financial markets.

But those buffers will not last forever.

And once these buffers start to fade, the real economic impact begins to show up.

And right now, with the ceasefire going back and forth — it’s on, it’s off again — and the Strait of Hormuz still very unstable, there is a very real chance that this transition from calm to crisis happens faster than anyone is expecting.

This has come out today

No Fuel = No Food: Australia’s Growing Crisis