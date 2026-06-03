Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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In the american empire when of the folks facing shortages will be Uncle Sam's military machine. They are already effected according to oil folks by the refinery closures in California. That the fed's did not step in when this ocvured and tell the loonies in California seems to indicated to me this is planned. The MIC gets first in linre for most everything .

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