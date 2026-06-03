Australia’s Fuel Story Just Flipped Again — It’s Far Worse Than People Realise (Major Bank Warns)
If Australia had to start rationing fuel, the first hit would not be where most people think.
The uncomfortable reality is that the damage gets allocated, and someone wears it.
In this video, I walk through a piece of research that exposes how exposed Australia really is, what it could mean for everyday supply chains, and why this story matters for the economy, the cost of living, and the property market.
In the american empire when of the folks facing shortages will be Uncle Sam's military machine. They are already effected according to oil folks by the refinery closures in California. That the fed's did not step in when this ocvured and tell the loonies in California seems to indicated to me this is planned. The MIC gets first in linre for most everything .