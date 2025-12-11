This is super-important, partially because our next-door-neighbour is leading the gallop towards digital prison.

Maria Zeee makes the important point that this legislation is going to fail - probably by design, so they can introduce the next stage of this agenda.

There is more to follow on December 27 when all ‘registered’ Australians will be requited to verify their age to use search engines.

I shall be doing a deep-dive on this, partially relying on an unexpected ally (when it comes to the truth about these things) in the coming hours or days

I wonder what content is in You Tube Kids

State-owned media

Here is an interview with Maria Zeee.

Australia is F*CKED and there’s no coming back from this | Redacted w Clayton Morris

There’s nothing more important’ : PM Albanese speaks on social media ban

Maria Zeee is now living in America but still has to comply with Australian law

AUSTRALIAN TEEN HUMILIATES PM OVER SOCIAL MEDIA BAN: “WE’RE GOING TO FIND AN ALTERNATIVE ANYWAYS”



Albanese had no answer.



A teenage student confronted Australia’s Prime Minister about the new social media ban for under-16s, telling him directly:



“It’s a bad idea because we’re going to find an alternative anyways...”



His response?



“Well... that will get found out too.”



Cue the awkward laugh.



The ban went into effect this week.



Teens are already sharing workarounds: VPNs, fake birthdates, parents’ face IDs, even submitting photos of golden retrievers to pass age verification.



One teen told the Washington Post it worked.



By banning teenagers from social media, you’re quite literally leaving them to their own devices.



They’ll migrate to platforms not covered by the ban, like Discord and Roblox, which have their own predator problems.



Kids will always find a way.



Now they’ll just do it without parental oversight.



