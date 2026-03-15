From Australian media.

Meanwhile, government,media and the NZ twittersphere are in complete denial.

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https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/australian-economy/how-the-fallout-from-the-iranus-war-could-cripple-australia/news-story/bd2ad9b3b183575cc6f62e60ee9a5df6

ANALYSIS

First, it’s fuel. Then it’s food. Cars, computers and construction materials come next.

Stop the boats, and the costs of everyday living soar.

Australia is incredibly vulnerable to shipping disruptions.

Up to 99 per cent of our trade depends on the cargo vessels that carry it.

Almost everything that makes us a first-world nation is imported. And the main way we pay for these (raw iron ore) must also travel by sea.

As the third Gulf War enters its second week with no end in sight, its fallout is being felt increasingly close to home.

The Strait of Hormuz to the Persian Gulf has been closed by the threat of missile attack, kamikaze speedboats and floating mines.

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The nearby Gate of Tears to the Red Sea and Suez Canal, while quiet, remains a high-risk shipping route.

US President Donald Trump is frustrated by shipping company responses. He wants tanker and cargo carrier crews to run the gauntlets.

“These ships should go through the Strait of Hormuz and show some guts; there’s nothing to be afraid of,” he insisted earlier this week.

Over the next 48 hours, nine ships were attacked in the Persian Gulf. Some were set on fire and abandoned. And the only ships to make the passage were Iranian and Russian “shadow fleet” (sanctions-busting, unregistered) vessels.

Now, the supply of the bunker fuel that keeps cargo moving is drying up.

Shipping companies, like farmers, have been panic-buying.

Global giant Maersk reports that global marine fuel stocks are running low. To pay for this, it says all shipping containers will be subject to a new fuel surcharge of $A280 to $A840.

“This crisis shatters the myth of Australia as a ‘distant rampart’, revealing instead a nation utterly dependent on the sea,” warns former Royal Australian Navy officer and maritime strategist Dr Sean Andrews.

“In this sense, the sea functions as the global operating system that enables everything from critical minerals exports to iPhones and even Vegemite. But it also externalises risk: when global arteries seize, Australia chokes.”

A petrol station in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney as the price of petrol has increased between 30-50c at some outlets across Sydney. Picture: NewsWire/Gaye Gerard

Girt by sea

Shipping disruptions are nothing new.

Think-tanks have been warning of this critical threat to Australia for decades. But successive governments of all persuasions have done little more than pay lip service to addressing the issue.

The Covid-19 pandemic shock barely moved Canberra’s dial.

Scares from Houthi missile attacks in the Gate of Tears were left to market forces to resolve.

“Australia is a maritime middle power whose survival depends on seaborne trade, yet it has minimal sovereign shipping, shallow fuel reserves measured in weeks, and trade arteries that run 10,000 kilometres from home,” Dr Andrews writes for the Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA).

“Australia’s vulnerability is not primarily military but systemic, spanning supply chains, energy security, shipping access, and critical infrastructure, and it cannot be remedied by episodic procurement cycles or platform‑centric debates.”

The extent of that vulnerability is about to be rammed home.

Danish shipping company Maersk says it is taking “proactive operational measures” to offset regional oil fuel shortages. Just one of its 190,000-ton cargo ships can carry up to 20,500 Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) shipping containers. Ten of these massive ships are stuck in the Persian Gulf. Others are watching their fuel gauges.

It’s a similar story with other major shipping providers. And that means Australia’s economic arteries are becoming blocked.

“This vulnerability stems from Australia’s near-total reliance on seaborne energy imports and a limited domestic refining capacity – leaving the nation exposed to distant disruptions that translate into domestic scarcity within weeks,” Dr Andrews warns.

“The country is not buffered from systemic shocks but sits at the fragile end of long, contested supply chains.”

Hunger games

Oil is just the start of Australia’s problems.

“When fertiliser costs jump, it lands on every paddock and shapes planting decisions more than speeches do,” argues Queensland-based agriculturalist Dr Hamed Zakikhani.

Fertiliser prices soared in 2022 when the Russian invasion of Ukraine up-ended one key source. The Middle East is another, as natural gas is a key feedstock for urea production. As is sulphur. And half of the world’s supply is now stuck in the Persian Gulf.

“Australia brings in most of its urea and other nitrogen products from abroad, with a large share sourced from Gulf producers,” Dr Zakikhani adds.

“For Australia, this is not just a shipping problem but a food‑systems problem. Grain and oilseeds sailing west face the same chokepoints as the fertiliser we import from The Gulf. In strategic terms, food and farm inputs are economic security.”

Writing for the Lowy Institute, Dr Zakikhani warns Australian food exports will soon start to feel growing pressure.

“Start with grain and canola bound for Europe and North Africa,” he writes.

“When sailing days lengthen and insurance rises, the reliability premium looms larger. Tighter shipping supply shows up in higher freight, jumpier schedules and more demurrage risk. This cascades into basis, storage decisions and shelf‑life pressure down the chain.”

Australian meat exports are reportedly already having to take longer routes or end up stuck in shipping queues in the Middle East. Indian rice and Indonesian coffee have the same problem. For example, some 400,000 tons of basmati rice are sitting immobile in Indian ports due to the domino effect of trade-route disruptions.

Another early victim of The Gulf War is aluminium.

Prices have leapt to their highest in four years as shipments out of the Middle East – one of the metal’s biggest producers – are blocked. Corporate “just-in-time” delivery strategies are already backfiring. Car manufacturers, construction industries, and appliance producers won’t tie up cash in stockpiles.

Then comes helium. The Middle East produces about 25 per cent of this natural gas, which is critical for the construction of microchips and advanced electronic components.

Ships anchored in The Gulf or transiting the Strait of Hormuz changed their tracking data to boast links to China in an attempt to evade Iranian attacks, according to data from shipping tracker MarineTraffic.

Choke points

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is just the latest warning sign of a fragile global economy.

“For most countries, disruption there means higher prices,” notes Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) national security analyst Raelene Lockhorst.

“For Australia, it raises a more uncomfortable question: how resilient is the supply chain that delivers fuel to the continent?”

But Australian trade is subject to a series of vulnerable choke points.

The Gate of Tears made the headlines in 2023 when Houthi rebels in Yemen began lobbing missiles at passing vessels. Many liners, tankers, and cargo ships have bypassed the Suez Canal, resulting in longer voyages and higher costs.

A target is hit during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in The Gulf. Picture: Sepah News/AFP

But there’s also the narrow Straits of Malacca, Sunda and Lombok to Australia’s north.

“These Indonesian straits carry the majority of Australia’s trade, with roughly 83 per cent of maritime imports and around 90 per cent of exports moving through these routes,” notes Lockhorst.

“In other words, the closure of Hormuz is only the first layer of vulnerability … If disruption were to extend into Southeast Asian sea lanes, Australia would face a strategic test that no amount of last-minute fuel rationing could easily solve.”

Once oil shortages are resolved, nations and corporations will compete to secure available shipping to restore their economies. So analysts expect prices to remain high beyond the current crisis.

Australia, once again, is particularly vulnerable to such pressures.

“Key maritime nodes such as Port Hedland and Melbourne anchor an annual seaborne trade task of around $A804 billion – nearly half of GDP,” Dr Andrews points out.

“Australia’s own trading fleet remains small, with just 136 vessels and only a handful over 2000 tonnes”.

Thai cargo ship, Mayuree Naree, that was struck and set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Picture: Royal Thai Navy via AP

Future shock

“Imagine a scenario in which disruption in the Middle East constrains crude supply to Asian refineries while, at the same time, maritime disruption, coercion or conflict closes the Sunda Strait or other Indonesian passages,” warns ASPI’s Lockhorst.

“The result would not simply be expensive fuel; it would be physically constrained access to refined products. Australia would suddenly be competing for limited supplies delivered along longer and more contested routes.”

Examples of potential fallouts are already being seen.

Vietnam is already urging its citizens to work from home to reduce fuel consumption. Pakistan has introduced a four-day working week and school closures for the same reason. Indian restaurants and food preparation centres are warning of shutdowns as the government prioritises the distribution of gas reserves to household kitchens. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are desperately seeking transport alternatives as livestock ships and bulk food carriers remain barred from the Persian Gulf.

Such impacts will soon extend beyond simple economics.

As in Iran, out-of-control food prices can lead to a political crisis.

And already fragile governments may have little capacity left to absorb price shocks.

“While Iran may be geographically far from Australia, a comparable crisis closer to home – within the Indo-Pacific would have far more direct and potentially catastrophic consequences,” warns Dr Andrews.

“The current conflict demonstrates a fundamental truth: even distant instability can transmit immediate economic and security shocks across oceans,”

Australia is happy to argue over the size and capability of naval frigates. And the cost, shape and source of AUKUS submarines.

But fuel stockpiles remain too hard for Canberra. Alternative energy sources are a popular party-political pinyata. Corporations are unwilling to invest in alternatives while such uncertainty reigns. And no Australian body is interested in buying – or building – cargo ships.

So the strategic risk of fuel, fertiliser, manufacturing and electronics supplies appears set to remain a permanent part of Australia’s economic landscape.

“For Australia, the strategic lesson is simple: design for disruption rather than bet on calm,” Dr Zakikhani concludes.