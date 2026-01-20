Laws to ban hate groups and establish a national gun buyback scheme have passed the Senate after the Albanese government struck separate deals with the Liberals and Greens to legislate its response to the Bondi beach massacre.

The two bills were rushed through on Tuesday night at the end of a special two-day sitting to deal with the political fallout to the 14 December shooting.

The hate speech laws divided the Coalition, with the Nationals splitting from the Liberals to oppose what the Nationals leader, David Littleproud, described as a “mess” that “overreached”.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2026/jan/20/labor-albanese-hate-speech-laws-expected-pass-parliament

Australian Democracy has been SUSPENDED! We are now living under a totalitarian regime.



Everyone is leaving NZ for Australia. Imagine!

Leave Australia Before 2027. Here’s Why

12.3 million Australians are living in Economic Armageddon