Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Belinda's avatar
Belinda
6hEdited

Sept 2024, Westpac blocked us from purchasing 10k worth of Tesla shares through a reputable exchange. etrade, we were scrutinised by their customer service rep who took great pleasure in advising he was blocking our transfer. We did eventually get to purchase our shares, however it was chilling that they could stop us from buying international shares. The 'Globalists' own the banks and they want us broke and dependent on hand outs. Australia is in a very dire place and we need to fight back against our governments that are enabling the Globalist plans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
5h

A common theme...control

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture