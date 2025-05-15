Sept 2024, Westpac blocked us from purchasing 10k worth of Tesla shares through a reputable exchange. etrade, we were scrutinised by their customer service rep who took great pleasure in advising he was blocking our transfer. We did eventually get to purchase our shares, however it was chilling that they could stop us from buying international shares. The 'Globalists' own the banks and they want us broke and dependent on hand outs. Australia is in a very dire place and we need to fight back against our governments that are enabling the Globalist plans.

Video just in from Australia shows a man who wanted to withdraw $5,000 from his Commonwealth Bank account, REFUSED by the bank without cause, and ultimately DRAGGED OUT BY POLICE.

The Commonwealth Bank is Australia's largest retail bank and offers customers a range of products and services, including loans, credit cards, transaction and savings accounts. It has the largest branch and ATM network. It also offers services to people planning to move to Australia

The Commonwealth Bank offers online banking services through NetBank. NetBank allows customers to transfer funds, manage accounts, access assets and liabilities and also manage savings and saving goals. NetBank is also offered with a mobile app available for iOS and Android

It now appears that the largest retail bank in the country of Australia is in such dire financial condition, they cannot provide customers with their own money, and will have customers arrested for demanding to take their own money out.

This bank also has ONE branch inside the United States:

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CommBank) has one branch in the United States, located in New York City. This branch serves Australian and New Zealand corporate and institutional clients, as well as North American businesses with connections to Australia and New Zealand.

This bank called the police to have the customer removed. The police sent over SIX police officers who apparently arrested the bank customer and dragged him out of the bank by force.

Here's the video:

People in Australia should decide if it is wise to continue to leave any substantial amount of money in any Australian Bank. If the largest bank in Australia has resorted to doing THIS to customers, then can any of the smaller banks be trusted?

The Commonwealth Bank has threatened to cancel and close the accounts of a leading Australian businessman because he wouldn’t explain to them where his money came from and why he had sums of cash.

The CBA has sent the warning in writing to Louis Christopher, who runs leading investment research company SQM, ironically an organisation regularly quoted by the finance industry on trends in the real estate market.

Mr Christopher has described the bank’s extraordinary threat:

“Just out of the blue, the bank sent me the enclosed email and demanded to know:

1) How I have built up my wealth?

2) Why have I made cash withdrawals?

3) If I am holding cash at home, why?

4) Why did I make certain transactions to third parties.

“I called the bank and it was true. They were going to suspend all my accounts this week if I didn’t tell them the answers to the above questions.

Said Austrac gave them the authority to do that.”

AUSTRAC is the government’s financial investigation and intelligence arm. He’s described the ordeal as extraordinary.

“What I have just gone through this morning with CBA is disgusting.

Absolute despicable, Orwellian stuff. Driven by Austrac”.

The Federal government has empowered banks to start questioning customers on what they are doing with cash and where sums deposited come from.

Mr Christopher said, “soon, you will be restricted on what you can and cannot spend. ‘That's too much money being spent on your next holiday, sir’."

