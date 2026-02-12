After posting the above yesterday I received a comment

So, I did some digging and found the following.

Henry Makow is not someone I trust a lot but I feel this may be genuine, not a fake. There is also a second source - Jeff Rense.

I am posting here because I would hate for this material to be lost

May 21st, 2024

“This is the Age of Satan! Let us rejoice and be glad in it! The last seven months have seen the laws of war gloriously and flagrantly abandoned, together with freedoms trashed. It’s now open slather.

In Australia, the mainstream media is awash with gender-based/domestic violence stories – politicians frothing at the mouth – but next to nothing on Gaza. The decaying, debt-ridden economies of all the countries that matter are disintegrating. While you’re on your knees praying, we’re playing with you…

Several of your contributors have finally worked out that there’s a spiritual component to what is happening and they’re wrong. The whole thing is spiritual.”

Related – Australia is introducing a digital identity sysetm which is the hallmark of Chinese social credit

Disclaimer- On Twitter, someone said “Only a Jew would post something like this..” I blocked him because I don’t tolerate antisemitism. I realize this article is disheartening but the children must be forced to face reality. Fozdyke is saying that Satanists have been looking for some sign of effective resistance from the sheeple, and have been sorely disappointed.

“But Rabshakeh said unto them, Hath my master sent me to thy master, and to thee, to speak these words? hath he not sent me to the men which sit on the wall, that they may eat their own dung, and drink their own piss with you?” 2Kings 18:27 KJV & Isaiah 36:12 KJV

by Aloysius Flozdyke

(henrymakow.com)

Several of your contributors have finally worked out that there’s a spiritual component to what is happening and they’re wrong. The whole thing is spiritual.

Fourteen years ago, I published the Explosive Deathbed Confessions of my beloved Teacher. I was then instructed to check out the calibre of the sheeple. In all that time there’s been little for the Satanic Alpha Lodge to worry about. Increasingly (and as advised in my missives) we are coming out of the shadows, stepping before the camera. In due course, the Usher of Desecration followed by Vindex will appear. Ready?

This is the Age of Satan! Let us rejoice and be glad in it! The last seven months have seen the laws of war gloriously and flagrantly abandoned, together with freedoms trashed. It’s now open slather.

In Australia, the mainstream media is awash with gender-based/domestic violence stories – politicians frothing at the mouth – but next to nothing on Gaza. The decaying, debt-ridden economies of all the countries that matter are disintegrating. While you’re on your knees praying, we’re playing with you.

Recently there was a news story about how the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is using Chinese cameras to spy upon and control the serfs. Chinese cameras and facial recognition system computer programs have been used in Australia for years and more are coming. Do the white trash care? The Chinese government intends to turn the Land Down Under into an open-air prison and Aussies are paying for it. The prison-grid planet is proceeding nicely: safety and security!

Satan is the only God who cares! And where’s the tyrannical father, numb-nuts son and holy ghost when you believe you need them? For you and yours it’s looking grim, but for Us and Our deities, it’s great. ‘We’re here to help you find Jesus. He’s hiding behind the sofa.’

Donald appeals to Americans’ base, underclass instincts, many of whom are suffering from entrenched poverty, violence, alienation, increasing hopelessness, dilapidated infrastructure and limited possibilities. That such suffering continues to worsen in what Biden laughingly refers to as ‘the greatest country on the face of the Earth’ is in large part why Trump finds such committed, deluded believers.

But, despite what his supporters fervently hold dear, Trump doesn’t care about suffering – even the suffering those who support him. As President, did the miserable lives improve for those who put their faith in him? This time he’s motivated by retribution, but again, it’s just illusion. As (my mentor) Petor used to laugh, “The cheapest thing in the known universe is a human soul”. And I can hear Petor now in cherished memory.

Finally, let me reiterate: Originally and before I joined, the Satanic Alpha Lodge was libertarian and sought freedom; but the plebs didn’t want it and so we changed to give them what they still want – slavery.

The Profumo affair was an example of long-term work, coming to fruition now in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. For us, our inspiration is individual, isolated divinity and so ipso facto, freedom is supremely important.

But for the filth, freedom comes with responsibilities and who needs more responsibilities? Xtianity is based on a vicious, nasty, spiteful, vindictive, hateful father with an incompetent, piss-weak son who preaches suffering and death as virtues.

Well, while we advance to greatness, we give the masses what they want. Have no fear! The best is yet to come, and quickly.

September 30, 2021

(l.sick satanic ritual sacrifice)

We revisit the deathbed confessions

of Frater 616 which revealed that Satanism

has corrupted society to a far greater degree

than we ever imagined. This may explain

why, increasingly, Western society resembles

a satanic cult and Australia is on the vanguard

of the satanic New World Order.



The aim of the Alpha Lodge is 66% illiteracy rates in the Western World by 2010, and “the destruction of at least 70% of the globe’s population by the year 2030.”

Most governments count on their “sheeple” to respond in “typical infantile fashion” and to identify with “ a more powerful force-- even if it enslaves, brutalizes and humiliates them.”



(from Jan 3, 2010)

by Henry Makow Ph.D.



In an explosive deathbed confession, a former head of the satanist “Alpha Lodge” in Sydney, Australia, revealed the pervasive worldwide power of organized Satanism, which is synonymous with the Illuminati.



“Things are not as they seem -- and they have not been for a long, long time,” he wrote, describing a wholesale betrayal of society by its ostensible leaders.



“Petor Narsagonan” aka “Frater 616” died March 25, 2004. Recently, his executor, an “Aloysius Fozdyke” (their satanic names) sent the 15 pp. document by email to Arthur Cristian, webmaster of “loveforlife.com.au”



“I have felt it necessary to edit very little of this work,” “Fozdyke” wrote to Cristian, “although legal considerations have ensured that some names and details were excised. It was His intention to have this published in the popular media.”



What follows is a synopsis of this shocking document focusing on Satanic power and influence.



Satanic influence is “now so pervasive as not to be readily noticed,” Frater says.



Satanists are laced throughout Australian society, and the pattern is replicated everywhere. They include politicians, doctors, high ranking police officers, lawyers, decorated military men, media personalities, fashion models and social workers. The most talented have lifestyles maintained by crime under a veneer of respectable professionalism and knowledge. Marginal types (prostitutes, drug dealers) are important to Satanism but are merely tools.



Frater explains he got involved in a satanic group in university in 1971. “I fell through a crack in reality...I escaped the mundane through one of western society’s fault lines.” He had joined “the most powerful and important Satanic organization in the world. That group comprises some of the most educated, wealthy, corrupt and corrupting people that have ever existed. And they operate out of Sydney, Australia - but their influence is international.”

“A mentor” in the Satanic network set him up in the travel business and for years Frater lived a life of unimaginable wealth, occultism and debauchery. He studied the black arts: divination, dark meditation, sacrifice, sexual vampirism, voodoo dolls and sex magic. Each day ended with a “Black Mass orgy of unforgettable and unspeakable delight.”



The US-based “Church of Satan” was the public face of “an ancient body whose very existence had never before been imagined.” He lists as “influential members” J.P. Morgan, Drs. James McDonald and Rene Hardy, the Kennedy’s (including Jackie), Irving Berlin, Groucho Marx, Elvis Presley, Garner Ted Armstrong, Sammy Davis Jr., Ronald Reagan, Edward Heath, Thomas Plantard de St Claire and the Bushes. He later mentions Stephen Spielberg, George Lucas and Gerald Ford as members.

US MILITARY AND INTELLIGENCE INFILTRATED BY SATANISTS



Intelligence agencies are instruments of the Illuminati central bankers. Frater says, “American Intelligence Services” funded the occult.



“Many of America’s high ranking military men were members of various Satanic Lodges or kindred organizations.” They overlapped with organized crime and drug trafficking. US and Australian Navy ships were used, as well as oil tankers.



Brothels and porn are a small part of the “International Satanic Empire” (i.e. Illuminati.) Most of the money comes from CIA drug trafficking, sophisticated blackmail, money lending and currency trading.



“The US Federal government dances to our tune ( a couple of steps removed, if you know what I mean!)”



“Satanists of the highest order are behind a number of wealthy, Conservative, New Right Christian churches and organizations in America. These are some of contemporary Satanism’s best cash-flow enterprises (mostly indirectly) and allow mass indoctrination and networking.”



Henry Kissinger first proposed using fundamentalist Christianity to bring about war, first in the Middle East and then globally. Kissinger “refined Hitler’s ‘Terror Technique’ ... building tension within a society and then finding a scapegoat. Dark Path adepts do this ... to move people to more gross and hideous behaviors.”





The aim of the Alpha Lodge is 66% illiteracy rates in the Western World by 2010, and “the destruction of at least 70% of the globe’s population by the year 2030.”



Most governments count on their “sheeple” to respond in “typical infantile fashion” and to identify with “ a more powerful force-- even if it enslaves, brutalizes and humiliates them.”



Frater attributes the following to the “influence of Satanism in the modern world:”



-The developed world is heading toward Third World status because the central banks are owned by Satanists.

-Multinationals rape the environment and reap the rewards from Australia’s natural resources.

-The media in the Free World is “heavily controlled” and in bed with the government.

-Fluoride in Australia’s water supply.

-Educational standards dumbed down.

-Multiculturalism foisted on the First World (with exception of Japan.)

-Illuminati Satanists behind 9-11.

-Mossad came up with weapons of mass destruction rationale for Iraq Invasion. Illuminati uses Israel to run US foreign policy.



CONCLUSION



Frater says politicians know that if they feign interest in the welfare of the sheeple, they will go along with their policies “because it is the line of least resistance.”



“Homo sapiens are herd animals, after all! ...Give them an election with no policy choices and for the most part they are happy. Allow their children no real prospects of success, inhibit their natural drives, particularly their sex drives; limit their options, coarsen their choices and society (such as it still is) quickly falls apart into predetermined categories. No families, just weak individuals free to do as they are told. Satan is a wonderful ‘systems man.’ “



The first and foremost responsibility of government is to prevent devil worshippers from taking control. It has failed.



What do we say about a youth who can’t tell the difference between good and evil? Increasingly this is the condition of society as a whole.



The world is indeed controlled by Satanists who indulge in the most heinous crimes with impunity. Membership in this club appears to be the price of success, whether political, economic or cultural. “Progress” and “social change” are synonymous with mass social induction into Satanism.



Frater 616: “Every hour of every day and every night, people are knowingly engaged in Satan’s service. Human sacrifice--whether ritually and quicker, or slowly and degradingly over time -- is all harnessed to specific ends. “



“Politicians are introduced by a carefully graded set of criteria and situations that [convince] them that their victims will be “Our Little Secret.” Young children sexually molested and physically abused by politicians worldwide are quickly used as sacrifices.”



The social contract is broken. Any government that fails to tackle this cancer is illegitimate. Any society that tolerates it deserves what it gets.

First Comment from EG

At 66 years old I have spent over half my life ‘researching, investigating, meditating’ on and eventually working for the ‘universal lodge of white magikians’ aka cosmic-order; and I can attest to the facts presented from “Petor Narsagonan”.

Satanism is alive and well with the present plan-demic just one of the tools of their trade. FEAR of EVIL.

To be sure, just as there is no old man ‘god’ in the sky, there is no old man ‘devil’ in hell. Both are ‘energies’ which makes all of what ‘is’, happen. God is energy of conscious light and love, Devil is lack of all that conscious energy and thus unconscious dark and hate.



Just as there are those that choose to consciously live a life of ‘God-Light-Freedom’ there are those that choose to consciously live a life of ‘Evil-Dark-Control’.

Satanism has been around just as long of the ‘Mystery Schools’ of thousands of years ago. These schools taught the ‘Truth’ of the mysteries of life that we call ‘Myths and Fairy Tales’. Light bearers used the gnosis to help humanity grow and use their free will; whilst Dark Ones used it to control others.

Just prior to the 1800s seeing a mass of information flowing in from the East to West, Satanism had started making head way to full control via their ‘illuminated ones’ setup, and of course the Masons being used up front due to most countries hatred towards ‘illuminati’ . Well founded as we have come to realize with most conspiracies being true.



1800’s was a pivotal point when the moneyed ones, controllers as it were, took over a treasure trove of ‘Metaphysical Gnosis’ that allowed them to complete their control for world Satanic Communism that was acted out via wars, science and religious education aka indoctrination into their ‘cult’ of money-power thus evil-darkness.

1900s showed us that all we think and know of history, science, religion, are all propagandized by the ‘controllers’. What we think we know is not what the Truth really is.

The 2000s is showing us their hand and end game, albeit too late for the masses to STOP, having no idea what is behind it all that they are blinded by. FEAR of Dying and thus FEAR of Living.

With the inestimable amount of gnosis information that the 1800s gave us on all things ancient going back hundred of thousands of years the answers lay within it all. Evil placed a dark shroud over it all and given humanity’s lack of courage to seek it out; the Light was slowly dimming then, but is now rapidly becoming extinguished.

Hope it will be o.k. is a nice concept, but is actually FEAR based. It would be better to study and learn the gnosis of it all, or at least make sure you are peace and onement with your higher-self, Soul-Spirit aka OM

