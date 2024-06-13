Happening now in Australia. Senate hearing on Excess Deaths:

Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan (@DrJKunadhasan) shares how Pfizer manipulated trial results by hiding deaths in the vaccinated arm. "At the pivotal point of Pfizer's vaccine approval in December 2020, there was a gross misrepresentation in what was presented publicly. Instead of the six deaths publicly disclosed, four placebo, two vaccinated, suggesting a benefit of vaccination. There were in fact eleven deaths with more deaths in the vaccinated arm. Six we found undisclosed deaths, especially in the vaccinated arm of this clinical trial, in contravention to legal and ethical obligations of trial sponsors."