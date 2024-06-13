Happening now in Australia. Senate hearing on Excess Deaths:
Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan (@DrJKunadhasan) shares how Pfizer manipulated trial results by hiding deaths in the vaccinated arm. "At the pivotal point of Pfizer's vaccine approval in December 2020, there was a gross misrepresentation in what was presented publicly. Instead of the six deaths publicly disclosed, four placebo, two vaccinated, suggesting a benefit of vaccination. There were in fact eleven deaths with more deaths in the vaccinated arm. Six we found undisclosed deaths, especially in the vaccinated arm of this clinical trial, in contravention to legal and ethical obligations of trial sponsors."
"Fire the lot stop the rot..."Australia ONE.
Actually it could be said set those lying bastards on fire ..snake oil selling bastards.
I have heard that Doctors in my own town, NZ, were given personal exemptions, even as New Zealanders with known adverse reactions were impelled to take the COVID shots. Fully vaccinate those monsters at the least, and then offer them the voluntary euthanasia that they are all so keen on these days..
False advertising of the lowest order.
Ask those who did the most to warn us to step in and have their say in the PRESS.
Dr. Susan Oliver has exposed this doctor in her YouTube channel: "Back to the Science" in a video titled "Australian Senate EXCESS DEATHS Inquiry brings out the CRANKS". Her conclusion: lying by omission or just plain incompetence.