One of the biggest indicators of what is happening.

Australia’s Perth Mint, trusted worldwide, has fully suspended all sales of silver products. Not a single coin or bar leaves the facility—effectively erasing one of the world’s key sources of new physical supply.

In INDIA, the headlines tell the story:

Suddenly and without warning, there seems to be a shortage of SILVER.

DEFAULT ON DELIVERY

Worse than a “shortage” reports are now coming out that silver dealers in India, who sell via AMAZON, are DEFAULTING on delivery; advertising for sale, taking the order, ACCEPTING PAYMENT and failing to deliver!

ALSO OUT OF STOCK IN U.K.

Silver: The Shortage Story Splits in Two

🔹Physical silver shortage hits London, and it’s getting serious.

🔹Lease rates in London have exploded to 39%, a full-blown panic signal.

🔹If banks can’t find the metal, they’ll be forced to buy back futures or deliver actual silver - both actions that could ignite a violent price surge.

In India, the crunch is different.

🔹It’s not a hedging blow-up, it’s a demand–supply squeeze.

🔹Imports are restricted till Mar’26. Silver ETFs trade at premiums. Jewelers and refiners are running low on stock. Dealers are rationing deliveries.

So globally, we’re watching:

🔹London’s paper silver crisis

🔹India’s physical scarcity + policy bottleneck

🔹Different causes, same consequence - tightness in physical silver that can reprice the entire market.

UPDATE 9:33 AM EDT --

Funds in the country of India have now HALTED Investing into Silver ETF’s (i.e. Paper Silver), citing “unprecedented global shortage.”