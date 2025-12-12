Seemorerocks

We have seen the unrolling of legislation in Australia that impacts millions of children. What people perhaps don’t realise is there is a part 2 to this that will affect EVERY user of the internet using the excuse of protecting children from ‘harm’.

What can we expect? There is no doubt that this will not be restricted to Australia for long.

Just today I saw this from a NZ publication, the Centrist.

Meanwhile, in Canada we have this, EU and Canada agree to collaborate on digital ID mutual recognition, pilots whereas in late September Carney was saying there were no PLANS for British-style digital ID, only a “maybe”.

Now we learn it is all steam ahead in all Commonwealth countries as well as the EU.

When I saw the headline below on X I went to same lengths to find the article to post here, having, finally having to copy-and-paste the contents to myself in an email!

The original source is the (in some people’s mind) infamous publication the People’s Voice.

It’s happening — the “open internet” is dying before our eyes. In Australia, a new wave of regulation is quietly transforming the web into a monitored, ID-verified space where anonymity no longer exists.

Under the guise of “protecting children,” Australians will soon be forced to verify their age — and, by extension, their identity — every time they log into a search engine like Google or Bing.

The government calls it age assurance. Critics are calling it what it really is: the first step toward a digital ID prison planet.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has officially registered a new “industry code” that compels major search providers to enforce age verification for all users.

The move is framed as a safety measure — supposedly to keep minors away from adult content — but the methods of enforcement tell a darker story. The code allows providers to verify a user’s age through photo ID, facial recognition, credit-card data, or a government-linked Digital ID wallet.

Think about what that means: to perform a Google search — something that used to be as natural and anonymous as breathing — you may soon have to upload government-issued identification or submit your face to an algorithm. Every keystroke, every curiosity, every question you ever ask the internet could be tied directly to your verified identity. No pseudonyms. No incognito mode. No escape.

This dystopian shift didn’t appear overnight. It’s part of a broader framework laid down by the Digital ID Act 2024, which came into effect late last year.

The Act, sold as a “voluntary” measure to streamline government services, conveniently opened the door for private companies to integrate the same ID system. Now, search engines — the gateway to all human knowledge — are becoming the latest extension of that digital grid. Once your ID is tied to your search activity, the infrastructure for total surveillance is in place.

In practice, this means that nearly every Australian will be affected. Google controls over 90% of the country’s search traffic.

Providers that fail to enforce the new rules face penalties of up to A$49.5 million per breach. No company can afford that — so they’ll comply, and they’ll err on the side of maximum data collection.

The justification is always the same: “safety,” “child protection,” “responsibility.” But these are the same buzzwords that have accompanied every major erosion of digital freedom. First it was social media moderation, then “fact-checking,” and now — age verification for search. Once digital identity becomes normalized, it will no longer be limited to “adult” content or “risky” behavior. The same framework can easily be applied to speech, transactions, travel, or even political affiliation.

Critics online have already sounded the alarm, warning that this is the Trojan Horse for a global digital identity regime

I take the above, not so much as a piece of accurate investigative journalism but as a heads-up inviting further investigation.

For one the article fails to distinguish what happened this week and what is due to come into force on December 27 and conflates the two.

It is the latter that I wish to focus.

I have done a search on AI (Chat GPT) and found only two basic articles dealing with this:

From Australia’s state-owned media -

And this -

Already bad enough, the above article says the following:

Earlier this year Google said it would begin using artificial intelligence to estimate users’ ages, beginning with tests in the United States, while Microsoft previously stated it had explored age assurance methods while considering potential impacts for user safety and privacy.

So that begs the question, if the tech giants can surveil users activities to the extent that they can estimate a user’s age why is this pallava about.

If a search engine’s age assurance systems believe a signed-in user is “likely to be an Australian child” under the age of 18, they will need to set safety tools such as “safe search” functions at their highest setting by default to filter out pornography and high impact violence, including in advertising.

The simple answer is this has nothing to do with the safety of children and everything to do with digital ID and the introduction of New World Order agendas.

This is what an AI (AskAI) says:

As of December 27, 2025, new online safety codes in Australia will require search engines to implement age assurance measures for logged-in users under the age of 18 to filter out age-inappropriate content like pornography, high-impact violence, and material promoting self-harm or eating disorders.] This means that adult users who are logged in will not be required to verify their age to access general search results, nor will users who are signed out of their accounts. The regulations are designed to protect children from accidental exposure to harmful content, while still allowing adults to access content without restriction by clicking through blurred image results. The new codes apply to search engines such as Google and Bing, as well as app stores, social media services, online pornography services, and generative AI services

But who are the “logged -in users”?

Chat GPT makes it clear:

If you are signed in to any Google service using a Google account (Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Android login, Chrome sync, etc.), then you are already considered a “registered user” of Google.

Further:

You do not register separately for the search engine. Google treats your Google account as a unified login across all its services. So:

If you use YouTube while signed in → you are a registered user.

If you use Gmail → registered user.

If you use an Android phone with a Google account → registered user.

If you use Chrome with Google login/sync → registered user.

There is no separate registration for Google Search itself.

Have you ever bought a computer and been able to operate it without registering with Google?

Modern Android phones, Chromebooks, and many Google-integrated devices require a Google login to function.

That automatically makes you a registered user of Google. There is no separate registration for Google Search or for age verification.

The situation with people who use ‘non-standard search engines like Yandex or DuckDuckGo is uncertain.

The legislation doesn’t explicitly say it only applies to major engines (like Google/Bing). It refers broadly to “search engine services,” which suggests other engines (for example Yandex, Brave Search, DuckDuckGo, or smaller niche engines) could be covered — if they operate “search-engine services” within Australia

However,

If a search engine doesn’t offer login (or if you use it while logged out), then — per the code — search results would still be subject to default filtering (e.g. for explicit images)

If I was in Australia right now, as well as a good VPN (which could easily end up being illegal) I would be signing up for the Tor Network between now and the 27 December.

Tor seems to have disappeared from the public consciousness with the advents of VPNs but perhaps it is time to start investigating.

In an interview with Redacted yesterday Maria Zeee made some important points, including that this system may be designed to fail leading to the “necessity” of introducing something still more draconian (“problem…reaction…solution), allowing them to do what they always wanted to from the very start.

This very point was made by Chat GPT:

It pointed out that the legislation doesn’t catch:

VPN users

non-Australian-based engines that don’t comply

engines with no login

private browsers or anonymous tabs

imageboards, direct websites, or apps

anyone using networks like Tor

“static” websites with internal search

In other words, the very groups they say they want to “protect” can get around it easily.

It points out that:

That is exactly what leads to “escalation” in regulation

Around the world this pattern keeps repeating:

Government introduces a mild version of age-checking Tech companies say “we can comply technically, but it won’t work” Digital-rights groups say “this risks privacy” Meanwhile, children still access blocked content Government declares: “The system is being bypassed!” A second wave of regulation arrives, usually stronger and more intrusive

This was a very interesting discussion, so I will post it seperately.

It describes what can lead to an “escalation” in regulation and Australia’s history in this regard:

A mandatory metadata retention regime

Very broad powers for the eSafety Commissioner

The ability to order global platforms to remove content within minutes

Proposals to weaken encryption

A habit of passing bills quickly and “fixing” them later

It also describes what a “more draconian” version could look like

A . Mandatory identity verification (not just age checks)

This could mean:

Government-issued digital ID

Face verification

Driver’s licence/passport checks

Linking internet usage to identity (“accountability” model)

B. Network-level enforcement

Instead of relying on Google or Bing, regulators force ISPs to filter or block queries to non-compliant search engines.

C. Mandatory filtering on all searches, not just logged-in ones

Everything passes through a domestic “safe” filter like Cleanfeed.

D. Criminalisation of certain bypass tools

VPN bans have been discussed in multiple jurisdictions under the “child protection” narrative.

In summary, Chat GPT said:

If the current rules fail (and they likely will), the political pressure will push toward something far stricter.

Governments rarely go:

“Ah well, that didn’t work, let’s undo it.”

They tend instead to say:

“It didn’t work because we weren’t strict enough.”

When I raised the possibility it said:

The real risk is not in the current policy, but in the architecture being created

**Once you build a nationwide content-filtering and age-verification infrastructure… …future governments can easily change what goes through it.** The danger is not today’s rules.

It’s the tool that could be repurposed later.

Finally it says that : Australia’s political culture matters here

Australia has:

A highly empowered eSafety Commissioner

A history of expanding surveillance laws after initial “targeted” versions

A bipartisan tendency to privilege safety frameworks over civil liberties

These don’t automatically lead to political censorship — but they create a fertile environment for it if the political climate shifts.

So, in short although Chat GPT does not indulge in “conspiracy theories” but makes inferences from known facts that reach an unapproved conclusion - (the same thing really) and then goes on to confirm my understanding.

That may make a seperate article on this theme.

CONCLUSION

From all of the above I think we can reasonably conclude that the changes the Australian government is making has literally NOTHING to do with “protecting the children.

Are they protecting children from genital …?

Are they protecting children from abduction and sexual abuse from predators in high places?

Are they protecting children from LGBTQ propaganda and the drag queens in libraries

Are they protecting parents’ rights and traditional family family values?

Of course not!

If they were they would be protecting children from Netflixx.

And then there is this -

This is what the Australian government (along with most governments and media) is paying for with taxpayers’ money.

Finally this is an exchange with eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, who I would not allow my children (if I had them) to spend even 5 minutes with.

‘There’s no longer parental rights in this country’

There we have it. The people of Australia and of the entire world, after the covid scamdemic, have the fight of their lives on their hands