🚨 UPDATE🚨 Australia is now legally in the war against Iran.

Australia is by legal definition a “belligerent” in the war against Iran — and therefore legally targets of Iranian forces.

“Prof Emily Crawford of Sydney University & Donald Rothwell of Australian National University said: Australia is now a “belligerent” under international law because it has provided military personnel to defend one side, a legal distinction that permits Iran to attack Australian military personnel.” - The Nightly.

🚨Updated List 🚨 Australia now has over 300 military personnel in the Persian Gulf area — as well as several devoted joint military intelligence bases assisting the US in their illegal war on Iran.

▪️Pine Gap spy base in the NT intel being used by the US for targeting of missile and bomb strikes in Iran

▪️NW Cape communications base in WA assisting US killer subs including against Iranian shipping

▪️ Australia has a military base at ADF Middle East Headquarters at Al Minhad Airbase in UAE serving as a logistical hub

▪️90+ SAS special forces soldiers now conceded as deployed to UAE, and other unstated locations in Persian Gulf area.

▪️100+ military personnel of Joint Task Force 633 stationed at the ADF Middle East Headquarters at Al Minhad Airbase in UAE

▪️50+ RAN personnel serving on US nuclear submarines, including in Middle East area

▪️Australian ADF personnel (number not disclosed) are embedded in the Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) of the forward headquarters of CENTCOM, the US Central Command at the Udeid Airbase in Qatar.

▪️ ADF personnel (number not disclosed) embedded at HQ of CENTCOM, the US Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida USA.

▪️85 personnel deployed to support the E-7A Wedgetail battle management aircraft operating out of Al Minhad base

▪️16+ personnel deployed with US’s Combined Maritime Forces at the US Fifth Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain

▪️ASIS intelligence agents (number not disclosed) deployed in Middle East area

▪️ADF personnel deployed to support the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) given to UAE for use with UAE F-16 fighters against Iranian retaliatory attacks

▪️E7-A Wedgetail battle management aircraft deployed to UAE, and conceded by the Defence Minister as integrated with US military operations against Iran

▪️C-17A Globemaster transport plane deployed to UAE

▪️KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker midair refueler deployed to UAE

👉This is how it all works:

Australia is providing intelligence architecture, intelligence collection, communication systems, military intelligence specialists, and the political cover that helps support the illegal war.

In a globally networked world, it is the satellite feed, the launch detection, the target identification, the command post, the battle management platform, the submarine signals, the refuelling base, the overflight corridor, the embedded officers inside the US and coalition forces.

The country that provides those things is not outside the war, but is an intricate part of it.

More -> declassifiedaus.org/2026/03/08/ira…

If you are concerned at these developments, make your voice heard and stay informed by following:

@ICAN_australia

@NuclearBan

@IPAusNet

@WagePeaceAU

@BaseWatchAU

@OzAntiBases

@LabAgainstWar

@MAPW_Australia @WarPowersReform @DeclassifiedAus