Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
9h

A country utterly dependant on a location for its energy to function would logically remain neutral to its conflicts.Australian is showing the attitude of a vassal state. Working AGAINST its citizens best interests and FOR a foreign interest. Kinda like...say...jewish oligarchs and zionist goons run america...

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Urvasi Devi Dasi's avatar
Urvasi Devi Dasi
8h

That's extremely disappointing and disturbing. I did not realise the extent of Australia's involvement.

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