In the following essay, Alison Bevege details how the housing crisis in Australia has been deliberately created using mass immigration.

As housing becomes unaffordable for native Australians, large corporations swoop in to “save the day” by constructing build-to-rent tower blocks. In the vein of WEF’s “you will own nothing,” build-to-rent homes create permanent renters. “They want private property ownership phased out in favour of build-to-rent,” Bevege writes.

When the housing crisis seems to be waning, the cycle begins again. The corporations which are building properties for rent lobby the government to increase migration, creating a housing crisis, which the lobbyists then use to remove more private ownership of property by building properties to rent. Using immigration, they have found a way to create a permanent crisis for which their solution, so they will tell you, is required.

The Australian government has announced that it wants to import 13.5 million migrants by 2065, averaging 235,000 additional migrants each year. That’s enough immigrants per year to keep the housing crisis scam going for the next 40 years.

This scam is not only affecting Australians; it is a global affair. The same scam is operating in the UK and the US, and some of the corporations involved are Canadian.

By Alison Bevege, 25 May 2025

Key points:

Importing 13.5 million people to create the next 40 years of housing crisis.

Winners: corporations, banks, developers, institutional funds, billionaires.

Losers: YOU. Taxes to force homeowners out, “green” materials push up prices.

Build-to-rent towers for permanent renters, subsidised by you.

Demonisation of private property, “selfish” home-owners has begun.

Land-titles offices privatised, certificates of title destroyed.

Managed retreat, insurance levies kettle you into cities.

Australians LOVE houses.

They are a savings fortress against inflation, security to leave our children (if any) or to sell and pay for a nursing home later (if needed). The highest ambition for most is to have an investment property for income in retirement. If you own a home, the Government and the corporations can’t push you around.

Globalists want to destroy this.

They want private property ownership phased out in favour of build-to-rent projects that can only be built by big corporations or the ultra-wealthy as they must consist of 50 or more dwellings to qualify.

Build-to-rent gives tax breaks to corporate developers and financiers to build towers of units that are never sold. They are for perpetual rent, at no discount to market. The profits are privatised but the towers are subsidised by you in the form of half-price taxes, fast-tracked approval processes, and increased burdens shunted on public infrastructure and services.

The laws were changed last year to favour build-to-rent with refunds and tax breaks, at your expense.

A horrified NSW Senator Andrew Bragg produced a dissenting report from the Senate Economics Committee recommending Parliament vote against the Bill, saying it pandered to investment fund managers.

“This scheme would promote a “rent forever” approach where corporations take over the Australian Dream. In this nirvana for vested interests, BlackRock, Vanguard and Cbus will own Australia’s houses instead of the people,” he said.

The Bill passed anyway with support from the Teals. Here’s how they all voted.

This is a detailed examination of exactly who is doing this to us, why and how they are doing it. It’s too long for email so see Substack for the full information. I have broken it into 11 parts as follows:

Creating A Fake Crisis To Rob The Public Purse

Build-to-rent has been sold as a solution for the housing affordability “crisis.” But the problem is deliberate; the crisis is created by overwhelming supply with excess migration.

Because it is deliberate, there is no solution – no matter how many homes you build, the Government, egged on by globalists, will import more people to re-create the crisis.

Globalists don’t want private property rights for you in the future; they want it only for themselves, so they are pricing your children out of the market.

They don’t like individual rights at all – they want us collectivised so they can be the managers, and we can be the cattle. They openly say it.

The globalist lobby group World Economic Forum (“WEF”) represents the world’s 1,000 largest corporations, billionaires, non-governmental organisations (“NGOs”) and philanthropies. It says the future is best directed through public-private partnerships in which their members partner with bureaucracies to manage you.

The WEF says on its website that this “positions private corporations as trustees of society.” That means they are the boss, and they don’t want you owning private property that they don’t control. This is the WEF future where “you will own nothing and be happy.” They don’t need a conspiracy to do it; their interests simply converge.

When transnational corporations, pension funds, NGOs and supra-national governance bodies act in their own self-interest, they soon find common cause and shared interests with each other.

Pics Alison Bevege

These globalists are slowly replacing Australia’s 237-year system of elected government and private property rights with “stakeholder capitalism,” pushing decision-making upwards to supranational institutions that they control.

They want private property ownership phased out in favour of build-to-rent, with Australians kettled into smart cities, as Kate Mason has detailed HERE. To achieve this, globalists encourage mass migration policies for a perpetual housing crisis. They use charities to blame existing homeowners for the shortage and lobby for taxes to price them out. Then they use corporate behavioural management techniques (notably by the Teals) to get a few people excited about giving up on home ownership to astro-turf their build-to-rent “solution,” so they can pretend the community “agreed”.

Australians would fight scum-baggery like this if they knew the extent of the treason. But just like covid, we are told this is a “crisis” we all must try to solve – as if we had any say in it. As a result, Twitter (X) is full of well-meaning Aussies arguing about negative gearing, capital gains tax discounts or greedy people owning more than one home – as if that were the problem.

The Federal Government now has a $32 billion Homes For Australia plan, a “National Housing Accord” with the states and territories to build 1.2 million new homes over the next five years. Your taxes are funding a $4.5 billion handout to states for this accord, plus another $6.6 billion for 91 projects for these groups, many of them ACOSS charities, who will provide social housing through the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund.

Build-to-rent can add 150,000 units, according to optimistic EY modelling commissioned by the developer lobby group Property Council of Australia to support its demands for more tax cuts for developers and institutional investors.

To swamp this new supply, the Federal Government says it will import 13.5 million people by 2065, bringing the population to 41.2 million. That is the same as importing another Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane full of people – for which you need all the housing and infrastructure of those cities, as Macrobusiness reports.

That will keep the housing crisis going for the next 40 years. It is 235,000 more migrants per year, which is more than double the average 90,000 per year we had in the entire 60 years since World War II – which was already an unprecedented rate. More than two million people have been imported since 2019 alone, Macrobusiness reports.

The Housing Accord and build-to-rent cannot fix this because it is deliberate. They have created a permanent crisis, ready for billionaire fund managers to swoop in. The Federal election delivered the Parliament to Labor, the Teals and Greens – all three of which are tied to globalist ideology, so the situation will only get worse.

“What it means is that many ordinary Australians are facing a future where they will never own a property, ever,” said Digital Finance Analytics chief economist Martin North in a 9 May interview.

Once there is a crisis, corporate lobby groups move in like vultures, asking for large gobs of taxpayer funds to pay their members to fix it, drumming up free funding and tax breaks. The Business Council of Australia (“BCA”) and the Property Council of Australia both do this.

The BCA, whose members include all the biggest corporations, banks, and universities, constantly lobbies for more migration, such as in its recent report ‘Migration Makes Australia Stronger’.

The BCA asked the Government for a multibillion-dollar fund to “reward” states and councils with financial incentives for hitting productivity targets, including on planning and approvals to help developers, as The Guardian reports. The Australian Industry Group, which represents employers, also constantly promotes mass migration.

Deliberately Pushing Up Prices With Migration

“Big Australia” globalists pushed and lobbied and infiltrated the Federal Government for decades to get this result: property developers, universities that sell degrees to foreign students, banks, retailers, the construction industry, WEF members and foreign investors.

House prices are deliberately pushed up by increasing net overseas migration faster than supply can catch up.

For example, in 1980, the population of Sydney was 3.2 million. Buying a house was difficult even then, but government migration policies imported more than two million people to bloat out the population to 5.2 million by 2021. The 2021 Census revealed 43.2 per cent of the city’s inhabitants were foreign-born, while 52.4 per cent had both parents born overseas. In 2021, overseas migrant numbers were artificially depressed by covid border closures: the reality is that Australian-born people are now a minority in Australia’s biggest city.

Migrants are filtered for borrowing capacity by policies that encourage wealthy and skilled arrivals. Only wealthy families from China or India can afford tuition fees at Australian universities, so the foreign student visa brings in large numbers of people who compete in the property market once they graduate into professional jobs and become permanent residents, replacing the middle class.

Sydney is now the second most unaffordable city in the world behind Hong Kong, as Forbes reports, entirely due to the policy of excess migration.

From 1948 to 1973, Australia’s net overseas migration numbers averaged around 85,000 people per year – and even this was transformative. It remained under 100,000 per year through the Whitlam era and the Hawke-Keating years until the turn of the century.

In July 2000, migration levels sharply rose due to the increasing power and organisation of the Big Australia growth lobby, led by Australia’s richest men including Albert Dennis, Harry Triguboff, Michael Hickinbothom (all developers), Lindsay Fox, Richard Pratt and Kerry Packer, according to a report by Katherine Betts and Michael Gilding. These powerful migration-shills formalised their lobby with the establishment of the Australian Population Institution in 1999. The upper crust was all for it. House prices soared.



Net overseas migration hit 446,000 in 2023-24, according to the Australian Government Centre for Population. Just think about that. Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne have suffered the brunt of the migration flows, causing the Federal Government to try to redirect migrants to regional areas in recent years.

Since 2020, regional property prices have bloated at up to double the pace of state capitals’ house prices as refugees try to move to country towns, gobbling up available stock and putting pressure on the social fabric.

You Can’t Escape To The Regions: Managed Retreat

In 2022, the Insurance Council of Australia warned that increasing population pressure was causing people to move to areas at higher risk of cyclone, flooding and bushfire – where houses were cheaper. They called on the government to review land planning arrangements and amend national building codes to include future risk standards. Unfortunately, the WEF globalists are also using this in their war against you.

Entire industries of green-ratings, benchmarking and rule-setting have been developed which are now filtering down into rules for what you can and can’t do, where you can and can’t live and how much it’s going to cost you.

Using the regular floods and bushfires, which Australia is always been prone to, they blame the “climate crisis” and promote managed retreat as the solution. That means forcing people off their land and out of regions deemed to be at high risk of natural disaster and climate change, kettling us into designated urban centres. On the New South Wales (“NSW”) coast, that means the Six Cities Region, as researcher Kate Mason has detailed.

Managed retreat is front and centre of the NSW Government’s disaster mitigation plan for 2024 to 2026, with buy-backs and community relocation. So far, voluntary and opt-in schemes have been used but compulsion is on the table.

Supporting people to move away from disaster-prone areas is sensible – the problem comes when carbon-nonsense modelling exaggerates the risk and extends it to places that don’t need it.

The climate disaster-mongers were out in force in January, telling the ABC that one in 10 homes would be uninsurable in the next decade. Victoria’s Government is increasing bushfire levies that are tied to land rates by up to 189 per cent, sparking large protests by farmers and rural residents across Melbourne.

Globalists don’t want you spreading out to the regions; they want you in the build-to-rent towers and will increase costs to facilitate this.

Who Wants Permanent Crisis, Build-To-Rent?

The Property Council of Australia isa lobby group for developers and the real estate industry which always pushes for more migration.

In a submission on build-to-rent tax rules in 2024, the Property Council asked the government to give build-to-rent developers a swag of tax breaks. Tax refunds for big corporations but not for you.

They asked for general sales tax (“GST”) tax credits on build-to-rent developments. Tax refunds for them, but not for you. They praised the halving of a withholding tax from 30 per cent to 15 per cent and asked for it to be backdated before the 2023 announcement, extended beyond 15 years, and applied to capital gains tax (“CGT”). The Government obediently halved CGT for build-to-rent to 15 per cent and gifted an accelerated 4 per cent capital works deduction.

Foreign investors, banned from owning property directly as individuals, will enjoy a 15 per cent discount in withholding tax when they own it collectively through managed investment trust units.

Developers, Banks, Fund Managers and Billionaires

Meriton is Australia’s biggest landlord, and its founder is the third-richest man in Australia. Harry Triguboff, 92, owns more than 10,000 units and constantly lobbies for more migration. He also owns Australia’s largest unit developer, Meriton Group, which has built more than 79,000 units.

“We need more immigration because if we have no migrants, it’s very difficult (to build),” Triguboff said in April.

In 2006, Triguboff called for a population of 150 million by 2050, to be accommodated by building over the national parks, saying: “If people want to see trees, they can go to Katoomba, there’s plenty of trees there.”

Meriton is retaining two-thirds of new apartments for rent only, as Macrobusiness reports.

Mr Triguboff said developers like Mirvac, Stocklands and Lendlease were all looking for tax breaks and capital partners as they hadn’t got the money to build themselves, unlike Mereton.

Mirvac lobbies for more migration in its submissions to parliamentary inquiries such as this one: In 2023, Mirvac established a $1.8 billion build-to-rent project with globalist firm Mitsubishi Estate Asia and Australia’s $32 billion taxpayer-funded Clean Energy Finance Corporation. This follows the WEF public-private partnership model (another word for fascism), which ties the government into funding the corporations. Mirvac said it retains a 44 per cent interest in this venture in a submission to the Government in which it repeated all the Property Council demands for tax breaks.

It has at least five build-to-rent projects with about 2,200 units in Australia and has a target of 5,000.

Lendlease. HERE is Lendlease’s chief executive Tony Lombardo agitating for more migrant construction workers with the Business Council of Australia at a roundtable hosted by The Australian Financial Review last November.

Lendlease are global. They signed a $20 billion partnership with Google to build 17,000 Silicon Valley homes in the US, of which 70 per cent will be build-to-rent. Just like Lendlease, Google is are globalists who want serfs to “own nothing and be happy,” renting property on company land in the company town.

Lendlease and Japanese developer Daiwa House are building a $650 million 45-level build-to-rent tower with 797 units on Flinders St, Melbourne. It will be all-electric (globalists won’t allow gas for hot water and cooking anymore) and it complies with the carbon nonsense building ratings. Additionally, Lendlease and Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate will build a $500 million, 499-unit tower in Melbourne’s Docklands that is due to be completed in early 2026.

Stocklands was reportedly preparing to build three build-to-rent towers with 485 units for the second stage of the Macquarie Park tech precinct, Sydney. The number of units ballooned to 659 and Stocklands has partnered with privately owned build-to-rent developer Novus for the project, Urban Developer reports. Novus is a joint venture started by former Mirvac executives and Aliro Group. Both Novus and Stocklands have other projects planned, such as a $1 billion project pipeline comprising hundreds of units.

Gurner, which has a $14 billion portfolio with 11,000 units under construction or complete, partnered with Qualitas, a fund manager with $9.2 billion in funds under management, for a 40-storey build-to-rent Madison Grand tower in Melbourne, just finished. It says it has more than 3,650 build-to-rent units across Australia.

Global developer Pembroke, owned by Boston fund manager Fidelity, is joining the feeding frenzy, starting with a build-to-rent tower of 200 units in Melbourne’s Fitzroy. It has also bought buildings at 161 Collins St, Melbourne, and in Sydney and Brisbane.

Fidelity has US$15 trillion in assets under management, a staff of 76,000 and is 49 per cent owned by the Johnson family of US billionaires, including the Harvard-educated US$35.6 billion Abigail Pierrepont Johnson.

Greystar is a global developer owned by US billionaire Bob Faith. It manages more than a million units worldwide and has moved on Melbourne. It partnered with Pembroke in its Fitzroy build-to-rent development, owns Haiku Claremont in Melbourne and is building the $500 million Gladstone development of 700 units for starters.

Investa is a Globalist joint venture owned by Investa Commercial Property Fund Holdings (a listed Australian real estate investment trust with $6 billion in assets under management) and Oxford Properties Group, a global developer backed by the $138 billion pension fund of government workers in Ontario, Canada.

Investa owns a build-to-rent platform called “Indi” with 1,400 units in development across Sydney and Melbourne. Commonwealth Bank has provided a $130 million “green” loan to Oxford Properties Group for Indi Sydney City, the first build-to-rent in Sydney. Investa “collaborated” on a Green Financing Framework, ensuring the carbon nonsense spreads through large corporate financing deals.

ANZ Bank is financing several build-to-rent projects including The Consortium, led by Tetris Capital (a fund manager with $3.7 billion in assets under management). This Consortium will build 483 dwellings in southeast Queensland, which are defined as “affordable” by setting rents at 75 per cent of the market rate. The Consortium follows the WEF public-private partnership model of tying in banks, non-profits, corporations and government – that way, everyone is a “stakeholder” so the public has no way to push back: it’s all stitched up.

The bank is ANZ, the non-profit is National Affordable Housing, the builder is Metricon, the developer is KDL, and the Government taxpayer subsidy comes from the Queensland Government’s $2 billion Housing Investment Fund.

Blackstone has US$1 trillion in assets under management, plus its own build-to-rent platform called Realm, as Forbes reports. It owns two build-to-rent towers in Brisbane and Melbourne. Blackstone strategically complained about costs being too high and threatened to pull out of projects just as Parliament was debating the build-to-rent bill in 2024.

This list could go on forever: it’s a feeding frenzy.

All these firms tout the WEF and UN mantra of sustainability. Environmental and Social Governance (“ESG”), Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) and the carbon nonsense are visible all over their websites. This is cultural camouflage for predatory corporations.

Industry Super Funds (Controlled By Labor)

Because industry super funds must include union nominees as half their boards, they become stacked with Labor Party power brokers, apparatchiks and former party state presidents. With Labor in government, they are effectively a public-private partnership.

Industry funds control almost a trillion dollars’ worth of superannuation, funnelled into corporate investment. The “workers party” gets more real power from the superannuation investments they control than from their fee-paying union base. This increases globalist influence over Labor. When the covid-pushing interests of the WEF corporatists clashed with the right of workers to bodily autonomy in 2021, Labor and the unions sided with the globalists and did nothing to help workers sacked for refusing coerced medication.

Industry funds are now pouring billions into build-to-rent.

Developer Assemble merged with Super Housing Partnerships to form build-to-rent firm Assemble, majority owned by industry super funds Australian Super (25 per cent) and Hesta, along with unnamed institutional investor “partners,” according to its website.

The Assemble Futures platform is funding a $920 million development of 1,092 “build-to-rent-to-own” units in Melbourne, AFR reports. This tweak on the build-to-rent model required changes to Victoria’s Sale of Land Act – residents can purchase their property after renting it for five years.

Aware Super (formerly First State Super) has $180 billion in funds under management. Aware’s former chair, the carbon-nonsense advocate Sam Mostyn , who worked for Labor’s Keating Government in the 1990s, said the ABC’s mRNA-pusher Dr. Norman Swan should be Australia’s “single source of truth” during the covid panic in 2020. Labor appointed her Australia’s 28th Governor-General in 2024. New chair Christine McLoughlin was a former chancellor of the University of Wollongong and director of non-profits, including the Smith Family.

Aware has also bought the NSW Land Titles Office, which secures the records of all private property in the state.

In 2022, Aware projected it would have a $1.5 billion build-to-rent portfolio, making it the largest institutional investor. Aware is building more than 2,000 build-to-rent units in Australia.

Aware is funding Lendlease in overseas build-to-rent projects in the UK, signing off on a $900 million deal to buy 22 per cent of UK build-to-rent company Get Living in 2023 and fund its projects. In the US, Aware (75 per cent) and Lendlease (25 per cent) paid US$100 million in 2020 for a development site in New York where it plans up to 850 build-to-rent units, on top of a previous $2 billion deal (also with Lendlease) for build-to-rent across the US including Chicago, Boston and New York.

Aware Super hired non-union workers, attracting union protests for its US investments, highlighting the shift in allegiance from workers to globalist capital.

Like all industry funds, half its board are union appointees – but their allegiances now lie with globalists and not with workers, just as Australia’s union movement and the Labor party demonstrated during covid.

Industry super fund Cbus, the Federal Government (your taxes) and the NSW government started a $50 million pilot programme in 2021 for social housing. Cbus has since said it will stick to social housing, not build-to-rent.

Who Created This Housing Crisis?

The Federal Government

Successive Federal Governments imported too many people, too fast, deliberately causing a chronic housing shortage to drive up prices. Migration does not just happen, like the weather. A number is set.

The Government itself gets a large cut from rising house prices so they pursue policies that make sure they always go up, to bolster their tax take.

The basis of all economics is supply and demand. By focusing only on supply and hiding the fact that excess migration swamps it with too much demand, the government and the Big Australia lobby have spent decades creating these conditions that are now being exploited by corporate globalists.

Capital Gains Tax

The Federal Government profits from rising property prices through Capital Gains Tax (CGT, introduced in 1985), which allows the tax office to take a large chunk of the difference between the sale and purchase price of an income-producing property. (Think about that before you get a flatmate or rent a room on Airbnb.)

This gives the government a big incentive to push prices up, so they produce policies that push prices up. Surprise!

Just look at this chart of house prices – you can clearly see the point in 1985 at which CGT was introduced.

Green text pink bar red arrow added to graph

Australia got along fine before 1985 without CGT, so if you want prices to fall, first you have to remove the government incentive to make them rise. It’s counterintuitive to think that cutting a property tax would cause the price to fall, but there is no other way to stop governments from deliberately creating the problem.

CGT is not a tax on “profits”; it’s a tax on the difference in dollar price between purchase and sale, which is a tax on inflation.

Pushing Up Prices With Inflation

Inflation is the erosion of the purchasing power of a dollar. For example, a Paddle Pop ice cream in 1986 cost 25c; today it costs $3.

In exactly the same way, a three-bedroom brick home in Randwick in 1986 cost $20,000 and today it costs $2 million. That’s not a profit. It’s the same house. It’s because the dollars are worth less.

But imagine that $2 million Randwick house was an investment property. The difference from sale to purchase price, $1.98 million, would be added to your taxable income. The Government would tax that at the highest marginal rate (less a 50 per cent discount for having owned it for more than 12 months). They would take about half a million dollars. (WEF globalists want that discount done away with so they would instead take a million dollars.)

But the house was only worth the same as a comparable house in the same neighbourhood, just as it was in 1986 when it was $20,000. It’s not a profit.

Once the government takes that money, you cannot afford to buy the same house again: you have lost value due to the tax. Where did that lost value go? The government has taken it.

The Government first creates inflation and then it taxes it as prices rise.

The only protection is the family home, your “principal place of residence,” exempt from CGT. This has long been a fortress of freedom but the globalists at the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) and Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”) want to tax that too, with CGT, as the AFR reports.

Taxes For You But Not For Them

Extra tax burdens are being considered to drive out individual property owners and investors. At the same time, taxes are being reduced to institutional investors, corporations and developers, making it easier for them to take your land for build-to-rent.

Over time, this will strip land from mum-and-dad owners and put it in the hands of the exact entities who created the housing shortage, who can then “better manage” Australia’s housing stock for us.

Land Tax: Half Price For Them, Full Price For You

NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria all give a 50 per cent land tax reduction for build-to-rent developments. In NSW, this is generously backdated to 2020.

You, however, don’t get a reduction. You have to pay the full amount.

In Victoria, A Current Affair recently did a story on Angie Romas, whose sandblasting business might go under after the Victorian Government increased his land tax bill from $8,700 ten years ago to $203,600 today. His industrial operation is on four acres of land. Every February, it goes up by $50,000. His small business cannot absorb it and he is about to go broke.

Institutional investors and superannuation funds with trillions of dollars in funds under management don’t have to pay.

CGT Tax Breaks For Them But Not For You

Build-to-rent is eligible for Managed Investment Trust status (“MIT”). That means foreign owners who cannot buy property as individuals can buy build-to-rent developments through MITs – and their withholding tax is halved from 30 per cent to 15 per cent. That 15 per cent rate also applies to capital gains tax.

When you sell an investment property, it is taxed at the maximum rate that is added to your taxable income, but a foreign corporation that sells a build-to-rent MIT unit to another investor only pays 15 per cent CGT. Macquarie Bank enthusiastically wrote that this would remove a significant hurdle to foreign capital inflows. Imagine that.

Build-to-rent also gets a 4 per cent accelerated capital works deduction, the Australian Tax Office says, meaning the corporate raiders get to claim back all their deductions in 25 years. You only get to claim 2.5 per cent over 40 years.

In NSW, build-to-rent owners don’t have to pay surcharge purchaser duty and can even get refunds backdated to 2020.

Is Build-To-Rent “Affordable” Rent? No

Build-to-rent is sold to you as “affordable” property to help poor renters in the housing crisis but in reality, most of these developments will be rented at full market price. Rents will not fall.

To qualify for all the tax breaks, the build-to-rent development only needs 10 per cent of dwellings to be “affordable.” And “affordable” does not mean what you think it means. “Affordable” is under 75 per cent of the market rate (so – 74.9 per cent).

The tenants must meet income thresh-holds when signing the lease, but again, these are not poor people; they can earn more than the average wage and still qualify. A single adult must earn under 120 per cent of the average wage, two or more adults (combined) must earn under 130 per cent of the average wage and families must earn under 140 per cent of the average wage.

This gives institutions, developers, banks, fund managers and billionaires all the tax breaks without having to house the undesirable poor.

More Taxes To Force You Out Of Your Home

US-Style Property Tax Every Year On Your Home

The best way to force you out of your home is with a US-style property tax that goes up each year with inflation and must be paid forever, like rent on something you already own. That way, when you are an old pensioner, you’ll get whacked with a massive bill that you can’t pay and be forced to sell.

The Teals love this. Wentworth Teal Allegra Spender, who has a $40 million property portfolio, says she wants to swap stamp duty for a yearly land tax because she cares about your housing affordability.

Teals want to force you out of your home with a US style yearly property tax Allegra Spender forum 2023 Pic Bevege

Globalists love this idea because it forces poor people out of rich areas. If you are a low-income earner in a family home in a nice suburb because your grandparents lived there, then a yearly land tax will force you out.

It forces people off the land and into unit towers, which the globalists will own. It’s sold to you as “helping” because it removes the large stamp duty sum paid up-front.

They are already trying to introduce this at a state level but the Teals are lobbying the Federal Government, which will no doubt try it once they ramp up the “crisis” a bit more.

To get you to pay yearly rent to the government on what you already own, the government pretends they are “helping” by replacing stamp duty with a yearly property tax.

Globalist think tank and migration-promoter, the Grattan Institute, which is all for this, wrote a proposal to encourage this in New South Wales in 2019, where the NSW Government tried to tie it to the land forever.

NSW Treasury wrote some bogus analysis claiming “affordable” land taxes would raise home ownership by 6.6 per cent – but residents were not fooled. People know that in the USA, which has comparable yearly taxes, they now range up to $51,000 per year in Miami for a home that is already paid off. That isn’t ownership. That’s worse than renting.

The NSW proposal was so overwhelmed by community opposition that it ended up being available to gullible first home buyers only for less than a year.

This yearly land tax was sold as “helping” elderly people downsize (translation: forcing them out of their homes). Notice how they never argue for allowing elderly people to take in a flatmate while maintaining the CGT exemption for the family home, which really would help them.

It’s not in place now, but the globalists want it and the Teals will push for it.

Taxing The Family Home With CGT

Globalists at the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) and Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”) have lobbied for this, the AFR reports.

The fact that globalists are writing reports about this means that lobbying is going on, and with Labor, the Greens and Teals in power, they will find a receptive audience.

Teal community forum tax increases for you no limit to migration Pic Bevege

Increasing CGT For You But Not For Them

The reason there’s a 50 per cent CGT discount on an investment property owned for more than a year: it’s because it is a tax on inflation, not profit, so the longer you own your property, the more you owe the government just from inflation. They want to get rid of the discount anyway.

Globalists love to use charities to attack individual home-owners so it doesn’t look like rich corporations are trampling on mums-and-dads. Instead, it looks like the poor just want you to help them.

ACOSS, a council of charities and social service providers, has filled this role for the globalists. ACOSS has called on the Government to halve the Capital Gains Tax (“CGT”) discount from 50 per cent to 25 per cent over five years, reducing it by 5 per cent per year. This won’t apply to the massive corporations that own build-to-rent, they only pay 15 per cent CGT.

Remove Negative Gearing

ACOSS again wants the government to restrict negative gearing for new investments so that investment losses can only be offset against investment income rather than wages, and phase out negative gearing for existing investments over five years.

This demonises individual investors with only a couple of properties who must offset losses against their income to afford them. Multinational corporations will not be affected; they will simply negotiate another carve-out or subsidy.

Provisional CGT On Superannuation

This is a proposed tax of 15 per cent on super fund “earnings” for balances over $3 million. It’s not indexed to inflation and “earnings” means the value of the assets in your super – so it applies to unrealised asset price rises.

Provisional tax charges you according to an estimate of what your shares or property would be worth if you sold it – when you haven’t sold it. That means, if you bought an investment property through your superannuation and inflation/migration pushes prices up so your super balance goes over $3 million, the government would ask you for money. If you don’t have the money, you’d have to sell it just to pay the tax. This will hurt people who used self-managed super to buy investment property.

An estimated 17,000 self-managed super funds hold farmland and 13,000 own a business property, according to research cited by the National Farmers Federation, who said that this tax will hit small farmers and drive them off their family land because older farmers often hold their assets in a self-managed super fund and lease it to their children for their retirement income.

The government won’t give you a refund if it makes a nominal loss though, just a tax credit to offset against future gain.

Provisional tax is always a direct attack on private property ownership, and if you think it will only hurt the wealthy, think again.

This is the thin edge of the wedge. Once they get you to accept it “just for the wealthy” they will gradually expand it. Investor groups urged Labor in March not to expand this to real estate outside super, family trusts and farms.

Remember in 1990 when a HECS debt for any university degree was $1,800 per year? Now, a three-year accounting degree is $48,000 while the HECS limit on medicine, dentistry or veterinary sciences is more than $182,000. Governments cannot resist expanding taxes once they get them in.

[Note from The Exposé: HECS, or the Higher Education Contribution Scheme, is a loan from the Australian Government that enables eligible domestic Commonwealth-supported students to defer their student contribution through a loan. This allows students to finance their university degree, without having to pay upfront, and then repay the loan via the tax system once they reach a specific salary threshold. If someone borrows money from taxpayers, they need to repay that money into the public coffers. Therefore, when a person leaves university and is considered to be earning a sufficiently high salary to be able to afford to start repaying their HECS loan, repayments are made using the tax system. HECS is a loan repayment, not a tax. There is an almost identical scheme for university students in the UK. There’s a surprising number of students in the UK who don’t seem to understand the concept that if you take out a loan, it needs to be repaid. Nearly every election, students once again protest the repayment of their student loans as they don’t want to repay them when they start to earn a living, and students who are voting in general elections for the first time will decide which party to vote for based solely on this issue. It makes one want to raise the voting age to 25 years of age.]

This would happen eventually anyway, thanks to government-created inflation, which pushes all prices up by devaluing money. Because inflation affects long-held assets such as a property the most, and because provisional tax is so diabolical, people will be forced to sell those properties in super.

As Morningstar’s Ashley Owen wrote: “People with super balances above the threshold will be better off holding the same assets outside super, paying tax at the top personal marginal tax rate of 47 per cent, than leaving them in super, paying the new tax.”

This is a direct attack on your right to own property. They don’t want a middle class that owns their homes at all – they want a society of permanent renters who do what they are told by the ultra-wealthy, who will dictate whether you can cook with gas or not, and what medicines you have to inject.

Again, ACOSS is right there egging on the government to halve the CGT discount for super funds, prohibit self-managed superannuation funds (“SMSFs”) from borrowing to invest in property, and to force people to pay CGT on their super after they retire.

Pricing You Out With Building Costs

A whole raft of new regulations and green ratings are being applied to building materials. This increases costs for small owner-builders and mums-and-dads with only their own home or one investment property that they want to repair or expand, or knock down and rebuild.

In NSW, new “sustainability standards” came into force in 2023 to “bring NSW closer to net zero” and in line with the Federal Construction Code 2022 (so it will affect other states, as well).

The “sustainability standards” use the Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme (“NatHERS”) to measure heating and cooling loads and then, once there’s a benchmark, set your thermal performance standards, which are judged against them.

The new standards demand an increase from 5.5 stars to 7 stars on the NatHERS rating scheme. You can’t put a dark-coloured roof in Sydney, because of the standards. They offer you low-emissions cement substitute calculations so you can choose government-preferred construction materials: it’s your choice but you will have to get your building to comply with the standards.

These rules are being put in place by WEF globalists to shape the market for their benefit. For example, former Lendlease executive Maria Atkinson is now chair of the Holcim Foundation, a philanthropic organisation created by the Holcim Group in 2003 as a vehicle to lobby for “sustainable design.”

Holcim is a WEF partner, one of the world’s largest corporations that makes building materials such as concrete and asphalt. It operates in 70 countries.

Its website says its ready-mix concrete is now “low-carbon” which enables “low-carbon construction” at scale. That would help Holcim get big supply contracts for government infrastructure projects, even if it wasn’t the cheapest supplier – as long as the government had to meet some artificial “low-carbon” target by using “sustainable materials.”

Ms. Atkinson also founded the “Green Building Council of Australia” which says on its website that it wants “a plan for net zero emissions buildings by 2050” – just like the WEF says it wants.

It rates the “sustainability” of projects, giving “green stars” to buildings that are “low-carbon.” Winning “green stars” helps projects secure funding when they have to comply with new government rules about “sustainable cities” – that the Council itself lobbies for. So developers and governments are incentivised to choose suppliers like Holcim, which is also a member of the Green Building Council, supports the UN development goals and has a very high Environment Social and Governance (“ESG”) rating.

This creates a barrier to entry for Holcim’s competitors. Smaller companies might offer cheaper or better concrete but if they haven’t got the right contacts or “green stars,” then they won’t be getting any big contracts – no matter how good they are.

Australian competitor Boral has had to reduce the Portland cement component of its concrete, replacing it with fly ash and blast furnace slag to “decarbonise” its cement so it can compete with the carbon nonsense enforced by “green star” ratings.

Backed By The Teals: The Party of Globalists

The Teals present as independents when campaigning for election but in reality, they are an unregistered political party backed by billionaire Simon Holmes à Court, an activist for the carbon nonsense.

Simon is the son of Australia’s first billionaire, the late Robert Holmes à Court, who owned John Holland Group, an infrastructure builder of roads and bridges. The family sold the company to China in 2015.

Simon’s brother Paul owns the family cattle company, Heytesbury Pastoral, and is the largest land baron in Australia. Paul is not going to own nothing and be happy. Unlike every other big corporation, the Heytesbury Pastoral webpage does not have any acknowledgement of the Aboriginal traditional owners of the land, “past present and future” – even though its holdings include British Lord Vestey’s former station at Wave Hill, NT, the scene of the famous 1966 Gurindji strike where Vincent Lingiari led the Aboriginal stockmen and workers in a nine-year dispute that culminated in the passing of the first Aboriginal Land Rights Legislation.

It’s a curious omission given his brother, Simon Holmes à Court, is a full Globalist, pushing the WEF carbon nonsense and build-to-rent agenda. He studied cognitive and computer science at Dartmouth College, a US Ivy League research school in New Hampshire, before spending five years in Silicon Valley.

Simon’s political funding body. Climate 200, backed around 35 Teals at the 2025 federal election, mostly for the lower house. It bankrolled up to 75 per cent of campaign costs for some, with 19 candidates receiving an average of 40 per cent of their donations from the foundation, the ABC reports.

Climate 200 bought social media advertising, spending more than $300,000 on Facebook and flooding women’s Instagram feeds on International Women’s Day to highlight the Teals’ 28 female candidates, with more money for Google ads, as Katina Curtis reports.

Simon told a pre-election National Press Club lunch that Climate 200 supported any genuine grass-roots groups who support “women, integrity and climate,” undertook a community “listening process” and then selected an election candidate.

He was finally asked a hard question by a real journalist, Dana Daniel from The Canberra Times. She asked if his funding model incentivised “voices” groups to spring up around a pre-chosen candidate who ticked Climate 200’s boxes instead of being genuinely organic.

She gave the example of Jessie Price, the contender for the ACT seat of Bean, selected by the Voices of Bean “community group” that was established by Jessie and someone who didn’t live in the electorate – who then ran her campaign.

“As of this morning, the group was still getting together 100 signatures from supporters who live in the electorate to register their candidate with the AEC,” Ms. Daniel said, at the 12 March event.

Simon said he didn’t know who had “fed her” the idea they’re running around Canberra looking for nomination form signatures. “The AEC hasn’t issued nomination forms for this election,” he said, adding they had metrics to ensure candidates were viable. This is the AEC nomination guide, Dana Daniel was correct.

The Teals are now a major force. They won eight lower-house seats in the May election: Wentworth (Allegra Spender), Warringah (Zali Steggall), Mackellar (Sophie Scamps), Curtin (Kate Chaney), Mayo (Rebekah Sharkie), Clark (Andrew Wilkie), Indi (Helen Haines) and Kooyong (Monique Ryan). Two knife-edge seats are still contested: Goldstein (Zoe Daniel) and Bradfield (Nicolette Boele) have asked for a recount, which could bring the total to 10.

The Teals got more than 40 percent of the vote in another eight seats that they only narrowly lost: Bean (Jessie Price), Monash (Deb Leonard), Cowper (Caz Heise), Franklin (Peter George), Groom (Suzie Holt), Wannon (Alex Dyson), Farrer (Michelle Milthorpe) and Fremantle (Kate Hulett).

Another 12 Teals had no chance of winning but at least got more than 10 per cent of the vote, which means they recouped their election costs.

David Pocock (I’m not a Teal) won his Senate seat.

If all the eight Teals who just missed their seats had won, the Teals would have more lower house seats than the Nationals (15).

The Teals push WEF globalist agendas that funnel your taxes into corporate hands such as the carbon nonsense and build-to-rent. They do it through faux community consultation, which comes straight out of the corporate playbook of firms like McKinsey.

They host a team of experts, chosen to come to the “right” conclusion onstage, then get the audience to participate. Handlers will write your suggestions on butcher paper to show you that you are being listened to.

Teal Allegra Spenders controlled consultation migration never makes it past the butchers paper Source YouTube

That way, they can say the community was consulted and came up with the solutions themselves – and the community will be seen to have ownership over an outcome that they actually had no real say in. It’s stage-managed corporate brand-building for democracy.

The Teals have been pushing build-to-rent since at least 2023. Wentworth’s Allegra Spender, Warringah’s Zali Steggall, Mackellar’s Sophie Scamps, Curtin’s Kate Chaney and Kooyong’s Monique Ryan have all held similar “community consultations” on the housing “crisis.”

In her forums, Allegra hosted the Grattan Institute along with PropTrack economist Paul Ryan (famous for ignoring migration demand), housing charities and Lucy Turnbull (wife of Malcolm Turnbull, former Australian Prime Minister and investment banker) – “stakeholders” all guaranteed to agree on Teal solutions.

If the audience suggests reducing immigration, that idea is swiftly shut down.

The “community solutions” from the Teals all involve globalist goals: more taxes for you (replacing stamp duty with a US-style yearly land tax), subsidies from government for affordable housing developers and “incentives” for build-to-rent by which they mean government subsidies and tax breaks for developers, more density, less planning regulations, faster approvals – all to help developers.

Zali Steggall toed the party line by supporting build-to-rent, even though it wasn’t going to benefit Warringah residents, and Monique Ryan also voted for it after running her own “community forums”. Senator David Pocock, who insists he’s not a Teal, also got behind the Teal push for build-to-rent.

Sophie Scamps ensured her housing jury would come to the correct suggestions by including Sydney YIMBY’s Melissa Neighbour on her panel of experts. The main clients of Ms Neighbour’s company Sky Planning are builders and developers, as Marie Healy reports.

She also invited The Australia Institute’s Richard Denniss, who is all about more taxes for you “wealthy investors” (with one or two investment properties) – but not for the trillion-dollar build-to-rent corporations.

Having invited experts for her “housing jury” that were corporate workshopped to get to the right conclusion, Scamps submitted a request to the Government to explore and extend build-to-rent on the Northern Beaches, including with “financial incentives,” framing it for “essential workers.”

Non-Profits, Think Tanks And Universities

YIMBYs: Developer Astro-Turfing

YIMBYis the “yes in my backyard” developer lobby posing as woke youth wanting high-rise for affordable housing – because high-rise is great and historic buildings and open space are dumb and selfish, and migration doesn’t exist. Only supply exists in economics, not demand, for YIMBY, as economist Leith Van Onselen points out.

The YIMBY’s especially hate heritage. YIMBY is loved and platformed by the globalist Grattan Institute.

Charities, ACOSS

The WEF formula for public-private partnerships also ties up charity groups and NGOs for a whole-of-society political stitch-up.

ACOSS, the Australian Council of Social Services, is leading the charge to drive out mum-and-dad investors with property taxes that won’t apply to build-to-rent globalists. You might wonder why these social justice warriors and champions of the poor would side with multinational corporations.

Your taxes are paying charities (including many that are related to or subsidiaries of ACOSS members) to provide social housing through the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund. So far, $6.6 billion for 91 projects has been earmarked for these groups.

ACOSS members benefit from pumping up migration because it produces a pool of impoverished people for them to provide services to. If there were no housing crisis, they would not get this funding.

So ACOSS refuses to oppose the mass migration and instead joins the demonisation of private property for little investors, calling on the Federal Government to increase property taxes on them and banning self-managed super funds from borrowing to invest in property (while industry super and billionaires like Harry Triguboff get tax breaks to build perpetual rent towers).

The Grattan Institute And The Universities

The universities all support huge migration numbers because their income depends on foreign fee-paying students.

Corporations build alliances and partnerships with the biggest universities through funding programmes, scholarships and fostering industry links for career pathways. WEF globalists always target academia first, tying them into their programmes as they did with the mRNA industry, so as to effectively control the public discourse via experts. Institutes like Grattan then add extra ballast from outside, seemingly independent but actually representing the same globalist interests.

Grattan is funded by the National Australia Bank, BHP, the University of Melbourne, the Victorian and Federal governments, and wealthy philanthropies like the Myer Foundation.

Grattan campaigns for more migration and frames the housing crisis as only a supply issue, ignoring overwhelming migration demand.

Culturally Destroying Private Property Rights

The Globalist movement is pushing to destroy the idea that you, as an individual, should even have the right to own private property. Everywhere you turn, there is an attack on the sovereignty of the individual over the property they have paid for in favour of the collective.

Land Titles Offices Sold and Title Deeds Destroyed

The cornerstone of Australia’s private property system is that there must be an accurate record that you own what you have bought, with your rights guaranteed by the state and legally enforceable in the courts.

For more than 200 years, the NSW Land Titles Office kept the records for everyone’s property dealings. It supported the Torrens Title system, in operation since 1863, which creates legal rights for landowners guaranteed by the state.

You (or your bank until the mortgage is paid) would have the title deed to your home, a physical document that was recognised by the courts as a legal record of ownership. That all changed in late 2016 when the NSW Government leased the Land Titles Office for 35 years to NSW Land Registry Services (owned by the Australian Registry Investments consortium) for $2.6 billion.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the government endured months of criticism from peak bodiessuch as the Law Council of Australia, Law Society of NSW, Real Estate Institute of NSW and Institution of Surveyors, who questioned why they would privatise a reliable asset that generated $130 million profit a year.

Of the proceeds, $1 billion was spent upgrading three football stadiums which didn’t need it. The other $1.6 billion was put in the Restart NSW fund where, in 2024, $1 billion of that was shuffled into the Energy Security Corporation Fund to pay for carbon nonsense like wind turbines out at Dunnedo.

The NSW state government continues to guarantee title under the ‘Real Property Act 1900’, but your physical title deed is no longer a legal document recognised by the courts. That legal protection was destroyed on 11 October 2021. It was 9/11 for NSW: the title deeds were all cancelled. There is now only one single point of truth to say what you own, and that’s the digital record held by Australian Registry Investments.

Australian Registry Investments is now owned by build-to-rent player Aware Super, The Infrastructure Fund (managed by Macquarie Asset Management) and UTA Registry Investments Trust (an $8 billion infrastructure fund for institutional investors). It has moved 130 Land Titles Office servers over to Amazon Web Services – so Jeff Bezos now controls the sole digital record of your home ownership.

In February, the Audit Office of NSW recommended that the Office of the Registrar General should ensure compliance with the NSW Cyber Security Policy, including the requirements relating to third parties.

Don’t panic though – they’re all in on Net Zero, ESG metrics and acknowledging traditional owners, which is the most important thing of course.

This privatisation of Land Titles is happening around the country including in Victoria, South Australia, Queensland (transferred to the Queensland Future Fund, which is still owned by the government but managed by the Queensland Investment Corporation) and Western Australia, with most jurisdictions changing hands from about 2018 to 2021.

The Demonisation Is Here

Selfish empty nesters are hogging family friendly homes – it has begun. The globalists will divide us against each other, then swoop in to manage us into their solution.

“Selfish homeowners” are those who have one or two investment properties to fund their retirement – or maybe just their own home. HERE is Real Estate slamming the “stubborn empty nesters” – it’s their fault. It’s never Harry Triguboff with his 10,000 Mereton units, lobbying for more migration.

“So far this century, Australia has imported a Sydney’s worth of migrants into Australia and this volume of people requires a Sydney’s worth of housing,” said Macrobusiness chief economist Leith Van Onselen. “So clearly, here, the number one cause of why we have a housing shortage is excessive immigration. It’s not because baby boomers are staying a little bit longer in their house.”

Allegra Spender and the Teals have been lobbying for a yearly US-style property tax to replace stamp duty in order to “help” the elderly out of their houses so young families can make better use of them.

The underlying ethos is destructive of the entire concept of private property. It’s the idea that the collective can make decisions about your life that you are powerless to stop.

Welcome To Country: It’s Not Your Country

Transnational corporations and WEF Globalists love nothing better than putting on blackface and pretending to care about Aboriginal people, who they hire for “welcome to country” ceremonies at every conference and training exercise.

Their websites are covered with acknowledgement of traditional owners’ “past, present and future,” Reconciliation Action Plans, and they now mark “sorry day” with corporate events. You now see bus ads for Naidoc Week as early as March – but the week-long Aboriginal festival is not even held until July.

Don’t be fooled. Globalists don’t give a crap about Aboriginal people – and it isn’t “virtue signalling” either, it’s so much worse than that. What they are telling you is that:

their corporation will interfere in politics, and you cannot buy and own land in Australia because it “always was, always will be,” the property of others.

It doesn’t matter how many decades you saved to scrape up a deposit, to pay for a home of your own – it’s not yours, even after you pay back all the mortgage with interest. That is why we were taunted with a rude “denial of country” at an Anzac Day Dawn Service. Don’t blame Aboriginal people, they’re also being cheated. Individual Aboriginal people don’t get to own it, either – it’s corporation land.

That’s why Globalists are demonising British colonial history – because the British set up a system that protected the individual’s right to own property. Globalists want us to reject British colonial history as all evil, all genocide, all the time, all the land is stolen, it’s not yours – so they can replace this system with something else.

That is why Australia Day is under attack, including by the City of Sydney Council, who celebrate Chinese New Year instead and refuses to fly the Australian flag on 26 January. It marks the founding of the British colony in Sydney Cove, 1788. They want us to hate our history so it can be replaced by something they want: like Pol Pot re-setting Cambodia to Year Zero. The endless changing of place names helps to erase colonial history.

It’s nice to recognise Aboriginal names as that is the history of our shared country. But it’s everywhere and all the time now. Did Queensland really need to rename Fraser Island “K’gari”?

Aboriginal Land: The Horrible Future For Us All

COLLECTIVE OWNERSHIP IN PERPETUITY: YOU’LL OWN NOTHING

Aboriginal people were displaced by British colonisation. Sometimes this sparked confrontation, other times Aboriginal tribes would come in from the bush to live on cattle runs, working as stockmen in return for housing and food.

In the 1960s, pressure mounted for Aboriginal land to be returned. The 1966 Wave Hill Walk-off led by Vincent Lingiari resulted in the federal Aboriginal Land Rights Act (“ALRA”) being passed, returning crown land to traditional owners. The 2008 Blue Mud Bay decision extended these rights over beaches and intertidal areas.

The Whitlam Government was determined that future generations of Aboriginal people should not be dispossessed of their land a second time by selling it. So, the fatal mistake was made: ALRA set up Aboriginal land ownership as an inalienable freehold title. It cannot be bought, sold or mortgaged. It is communally owned in perpetuity by a land trust, administered by a land council. That gives land councils immense power and destroys the concept of individual property ownership.

You can be moved on if you get on the wrong side of a Land Council member’s relative, so nobody cares for their home or starts a business – you couldn’t get insurance or a loan anyway even to start a small bakery.

Remote communities are, therefore, all broken and run down despite billions of taxpayer dollars pouring in decade after decade. Everyone owns everything so nobody owns anything.

This problem has a solution: 99-year-leases were trialled in the Tiwi Islands, NT, and the results were like chalk and cheese. The people who had security of tenure over their home for 99 years suddenly loved it. It turns out that people who own their houses will plant gardens and paint the walls. When you can never own anything, only then you don’t care. It’s the same for anyone.

As of June 2024, 16.1 per cent of Australia’s land area was controlled by Aboriginal corporations or held exclusively by the government for Aboriginal use, the Productivity Commission says. More than 80 per cent of the Northern Territory coastline is now Aboriginal land under ALRA, as well as more than half of its landmass, the NT Seafood Council reports.

Instead of helping Aboriginal people to change this system, Globalists are pushing this model on all of us. Corporations will run all the housing if the Globalists get what they want, and it will be collectively owned through huge institutional fund managers like BlackRock. So, they are destroying the idea that the land can even be owned by you at all, ever.

NATIVE TITLE: DIMINISHING WHAT IT MEANS TO “OWN”

The 1993 Native Title Act established a different form of Aboriginal land recognition to the ALRA. It confers a set of rights over land but is not the same thing as a freehold title of communal ownership granted under the ALRA. It includes the right to access and camp on an area, hunt, fish and gather food, and in some cases possess, occupy and use it, the NSW Aboriginal Land Council reports.

Where the ALRA only hands back unused Crown land, the Native Title Act can confer rights over National Parks, State Forests, some types of non-exclusive leases, permissive occupancies and licenses, inland waters and the sea. Once again, these rights all go into the hands of a corporate structure.

Native Title holders have to form a corporation, called a Prescribed Body Corporate (“PBC”), to represent them as a group and to manage their interests. The PBC can sell these rights if the native title holders consent.

This creates a new category of rights that is less certain, an overlay over existing rights – sort of symbolic but also not – and it can only be held by a corporate structure, not by individuals.

The push to erode individual property rights is coming from all sides, including the major corporations, the banks, the institutional investors, the billionaire philanthropies, the charities, the UN and other globalist supranational bodies. In the Parliament, the Greens, Teals and Labor all support the Globalist agenda.

Resisting this global push might be almost impossible but we must try – because if we fail, our society will be completely unrecognisable.

Update 27 May: Check out Kate Mason’s excellent Substack on the attack on private home ownership HERE. She saw it in 2024 and detailed the nuts and bolts of how they are attacking our homes now. She predicted this would roll out in 2025, and she was right.

All my posts are free to read and in the public interest. Visit me on X (Twitter) at LettersFromOz. Many thanks, if you made it this far down on this long post, you deserve a medal! Please share. For common sense on this topic, check out economist Leith Van Onselen at Macrobusiness: Website HERE and YouTube channel HERE.

About the Author

Alison Bevege is an Australian independent journalist who has previously worked for News Ltd, Reuters and the Daily Mail. She currently writes ‘Letters From Australia’ on Substack and is working on a book about the covid gene-vaccine scandal.

Featured image: A crowd in Melbourne calls for refugees held on Nauru and Manus Island to be brought to Australia (2018). Source: The Guardian