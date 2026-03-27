Australia Fuel Outage Checker
Tom Mitchelhill@ideacasino
Australia Fuel Outage Checker is now live! ⛽️🔗 = checkpetrol.com.au PetrolCheck shows current outages, prices & overall fuel supply stats based on publicly-available API data. Users can report fuel outages and submit new data. See below for more details 🔽
2:44 AM · Mar 27, 2026 · 47.2K Views
68 Replies · 173 Reposts · 666 Likes
Tom Mitchelhill@ideacasino
Feature Overview + [Disclaimer] > Live API data available for NSW, ACT & TAS > QLD, WA, VIC, SA, and NT data still pending approval > Some of this data may be inaccurate: many service stations are terrible at submitting consistent/new price data to the respective Fuel APIs
2:44 AM · Mar 27, 2026 · 2.44K Views
2 Replies · 1 Repost · 29 Likes
Tom Mitchelhill@ideacasino
> Users can manually submit reports of outages and price changes on the website. This way, updates can be as close to real-time as possible > Mobile UI is still being built out > Open to all feedback and suggestions. I am but a humble vibecoder
2:44 AM · Mar 27, 2026 · 1.92K Views
1 Repost · 15 Likes
Ross Richardson@RossJRichardson
@ideacasino Idea: app+camera and snap to add prices. Snap a photo and the app submits it, it then gets processed into the prices. Simple user experience but High implementation complexity
4:42 AM · Mar 27, 2026 · 35 Views
1 Like
Trent goodwin@trent_goodwin
@ideacasino On mobile, Need an option to close the selected fuel station and also whatever the last selection is is hidden under "report outage"
4:26 AM · Mar 27, 2026 · 475 Views
1 Reply · 1 Like