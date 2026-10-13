Seemorerocks

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Oct 13

Our current Communist Govts are all criminal Cartels a pack of thieves .

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 13

This will stop when it is PHYSICALLY stopped and the oligarchy pushing this is REMOVED.... As goy here keep finding out , waving signs does nothing, ask anyone how marching against War with Iraq worked. Tossing wrenches in navy ship turbines and grabbing your CO during the 'nam made the difference. Sorry folks, violence really does work, that's why the state tries to keep a monopoly on it....and arms IRS agents with AR-15's.

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