Furious farmers in Western Victoria say they won't give in to Labor's plan to build transmission lines across their prime agricultural land.

Compulsory acquisition: Victoria passed amendments in March 2026 making it possible for transmission companies to acquire land for energy projects before completion of the environmental-effects assessment process.

ABC News

Access to private property: New powers allow authorised officers to enter farmland for infrastructure work. Proposed penalties for obstructing access have been a major source of anger.

https://aapnews.aap.com.au/news/when-will-insanity-end-farmer-fury-over-power-play

Financial consequences: Twelve Victorian farming families were recently reported to have received fines of A$814 each after refusing access for surveys associated with the VNI West transmission project.

Twelve Victorian farming families have each been fined A$814 for refusing VicGrid agents access to their properties to survey land for the proposed 480 km VNI West transmission line.

The families dispute the claim that they had no reasonable excuse for refusing access. One family requested a postponement because it was lambing season and the visit could endanger livestock.

Another family raised concerns about a protected wedge-tailed eagle nest.

All 12 families are refusing to pay and have sought legal appeals. The article says their deadline was extended to 23 October.

The article reports that the project’s estimated cost has risen from A$3.6 billion to A$7.6 billion, with a possible upper estimate of A$11.4 billion.

https://www.heraldsun.com.au/subscribe/news/1/?sourceCode=HSWEB_WRE170_a&dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.heraldsun.com.au%2Fnews%2Fvictoria%2Fstate-election%2Fvictorian-farmers-hit-with-fines-over-vni-west-transmission-standoff%2Fnews-story%2F31d6c5aea88fab27ad95c6a83d0eb573&memtype=anonymous&mode=premium&BT=Newspass

Queensland’s separate dispute: A proposed critical-minerals law would expand compulsory acquisition powers for major projects, including those linked to mining. Farmers and conservationists have opposed it.

The Victorian government argues that new transmission infrastructure is needed for energy security and the electricity transition. Opponents argue that the process threatens property rights, agricultural production and the ability of farmers to challenge decisions affecting their land.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-03-05/compulsory-acquisition-amendments-pass-victorian-government/106419710

Farmers blockade Parliament over land seizures | 7NEWS

Hundreds of farmers and firefighters blocked Spring Street outside Victorian Parliament 50 days before the state election, protesting against land seizures for renewable energy projects, the emergency services levy, data centres near homes, and deteriorating road conditions.



Colin and Mary Fenton, both in their 80s, are willing to risk jail to stop a transmission line on their property at Dingwall near Kerang.



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